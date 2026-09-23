Mandela Digital Extends Early Access Programme To 11 February 2027 Following Strong Response

LARAMIE, Wyo., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The new closing date honours the anniversary of Nelson Mandela's release from prison and reinforces the initiative's commitment to financial empowerment and inclusion.



Mandela Digital today announced that the Application Stage of the Mandela Dollar (MUSD) Early Access Programme will be extended until 11 February 2027, following a strong response to the initiative.

The extension gives institutional partners additional time to complete registration of their interest and help build financial infrastructure that empowers underserved communities and broadens participation in the financial system.

The Programme opened on Nelson Mandela International Day, 18 July 2026, with an initial application window of 67 days, honouring Mandela's 67 years of service to humanity. The new closing date connects that tribute to another defining moment in his legacy: his release from prison.

From The Promise of Freedom to the Power of Participation



On 11 February 1990, Nelson Mandela walked free from Victor Verster Prison after more than 27 years of imprisonment. His release marked a historic turning point in the struggle against apartheid and became a symbol of hope and possibility around the world. 11 February 2027 will mark the 37th anniversary of that moment.

For Mandela Digital, marking this anniversary is an opportunity to connect remembrance with purpose. The initiative seeks to carry the principle of inclusion into financial life: helping more people access the tools to receive payments, support their families, build businesses and exercise greater control over their financial futures.



The original 67-day window honoured a lifetime of service. The extension reaffirms a commitment to turning that inspiration into practical financial empowerment.

Mustaq Patel, Chairman, Mandela Digital, said:



“The tremendous response to our Early Access Programme reinforces our conviction that financial empowerment and inclusion must be at the centre of the next generation of financial infrastructure.Nelson Mandela's release on 11 February 1990 opened a new chapter of possibility. We have chosen this anniversary to reaffirm our own purpose: helping people who have been excluded from the financial system gain access to the tools and opportunities to participate in it.Financial inclusion opens the door. Financial empowerment gives people the ability to move forward to support a family, grow a business, and take greater control of their future.By extending the Early Access Programme to 11 February 2027, we are giving more prospective partners time to join that mission. Our ambition is not simply to introduce a digital currency. It is to help widen financial access and make that access meaningful in people's everyday lives.”

Zaziwe Dlamini-Manaway, Director, Mandela Digital and granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, added:



“For our family, 11 February holds a deeply personal significance. My grandfather's release from prison marked a new chapter for our family and a moment of hope for millions around the world. As his granddaughter, I believe that honouring his legacy means not only remembering what he stood for but finding meaningful ways to widen opportunity for others.

Financial inclusion and empowerment are central to the work we want Mandela Digital to do. Access to financial services should not be a privilege reserved for a few. People need the tools, knowledge and confidence to support their families, build livelihoods and take greater control of their financial futures.

Our original 67-day invitation honoured my grandfather's lifetime of service. Extending the Programme to 11 February 2027 connects that spirit of service with the anniversary of his freedom. It is an invitation to partners who share our commitment to making financial participation more accessible and to ensuring that technology opens doors for communities too often left behind.

Building Infrastructure for Financial Empowerment



Mandela Digital is developing MUSD as a proposed digital currency designed for 1:1 US-dollar backing, with an institutional approach to financial infrastructure. The initiative aims to expand access to dollar-denominated financial services, remittances and digital payments across the Global South and diaspora communities, with a focus on people underserved by existing systems.

Its intended commitment to education, skills development and poverty alleviation includes directing a portion of future MUSD protocol revenue towards these causes.

For Mandela Digital, financial empowerment means more than access alone. It means helping people develop the knowledge, confidence and capabilities to use financial tools effectively, make informed decisions and participate more fully in economic life.

An Extended Invitation to Participate



The extended Application Stage provides additional time for eligible financial institutions, payment businesses, professional liquidity providers and institutional technology partners to register interest in the Programme. Engagement is intended to support institutional onboarding, product development and commercial partnership discussions, subject to compliance checks and applicable requirements in each jurisdiction.

The Revised Application Deadline is 11 February 2027.



Interested organisations are invited to register through Mandela Digital's official website, , using an official business email address.

About Mandela Digital



Mandela Digital is a US-headquartered joint venture aiming to develop the Mandela Dollar and expand financial inclusion across the Global South and global diaspora.

Important Programme Information



The Early Access Programme is a registration of interest only. Applications do not confer token rights, allocations or priority access. Participation and future deployment remain subject to regulatory approvals, compliance checks and technical validation. The extension does not authorise a token sale or constitute an investment offer. The revised closing date is an application deadline, not a public-launch date.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory developments, technology timelines, market conditions, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Mandela Digital does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Nothing in this release constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any security or digital asset.

Contact

Chairman

Mustaq Patel

Mandela Digital

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at