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Charlotte Hornets And Gray Media Team Up To Bring Hornets Games To More Fans Across The Carolinas


2026-09-23 12:02:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Partnership Expands Local Broadcasts to Six Additional Markets Across the Carolinas

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Charlotte Hornets announced today a new broadcast partnership with Gray Media that will bring Hornets basketball over-the-air to more fans and communities during the 2026-27 NBA season.

Beginning in October, fans in six markets across North Carolina and South Carolina – Charleston, Columbia, Greenville-New Bern, Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson, Myrtle Beach and Wilmington – will be able to watch on local stations in their communities. Gray Media will also provide coverage in Roanoke, Virginia, further expanding the team's regional footprint.

Games will be available free over-the-air and through participating local cable and satellite providers. Gray will televise Hornets basketball through its local television affiliates and the Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network on the following stations:

  • Charleston: WCSC 5.1 and WCSC 5.3
  • Columbia: WIS 10.1, WIS 10.2 and WIS 10.4
  • Greenville-New Bern: WITN 7.1 and WITN 7.2
  • Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson: WHNS 21.1 and WHNS 21.2
  • Myrtle Beach: WMBF 32.1 and WMBF 32.3
  • Wilmington: WECT 6.1, WSFX 26.1 and WECT 6.3
  • Roanoke: WDBJ 7.1 and WZBJ 24.1

Broadcasts will include pregame and postgame shows featuring news and analysis about the team, its players and storylines from around the league. The Hornets will announce market-specific game schedules and additional viewing information before the season begins.

“Our fans-first commitment means meeting fans where they are and making it easier for them to experience Hornets basketball,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President Shelly Cayette-Weston. “As the team of the Carolinas, we want longtime fans, new audiences and the next generation throughout our region to feel connected to their NBA team. With a team on the rise built around a talented young core, we're thrilled to partner with Gray Media to build on our momentum, reach more communities and bring the excitement of Hornets basketball into more homes across the region.”

“Gray knows Hornets fans across South and North Carolina will love watching these games free, over-the-air,” said Sandy Breland, Gray's Chief Operating Officer. “We appreciate our relationship with the Hornets and commend them for focusing on the fans with this broadcast partnership.”

As previously announced, WSOC Channel 9 and TV64 will serve as the local broadcast home of Hornets basketball in the Charlotte region for the 2026-27 season, bringing locally broadcast regular-season games to fans over the air and through participating cable and satellite providers. DAZN will serve as the team's exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home for the 2026-27 NBA season.

For complete Hornets broadcast information, including how and where to watch, visit .

City/Market Station Affiliation Approximate
No. of Games
Columbia WIS 10.1 NBC 8
WIS 10.2 CW 8
WIS 10.4 Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network 75
Charleston WCSC 5.1 CBS 8
WCSC 5.3 Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network 75
Greenville-New Bern WITN 7.1 NBC 8
WITN 7.2 MyNet 75
Greenville-Spartanburg
Asheville-Anderson		 WHNS 21.1 Fox 5
WHNS 21.2 Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network 75
Myrtle Beach WMBF 32.1 NBC 8
WMBF 32.3 Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network 75
Roanoke, Virginia WDBJ 7.1 CBS 2
WZBJ 24.1 MyNet (Channel 24) 75
Wilmington WECT 6.1 NBC 8
WSFX 26.1 Fox 7
WECT 6.3 MyNet 75


Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) owns the Charlotte Hornets and the Greensboro Swarm (NBA G League) and operates Spectrum Center, the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas. Charlotte's first professional sports team, the Hornets joined the NBA in 1988 and are a member of the Eastern Conference's Southeast Division. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. We serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333


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