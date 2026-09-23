Charlotte Hornets And Gray Media Team Up To Bring Hornets Games To More Fans Across The Carolinas

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Charlotte Hornets announced today a new broadcast partnership with Gray Media that will bring Hornets basketball over-the-air to more fans and communities during the 2026-27 NBA season.

Beginning in October, fans in six markets across North Carolina and South Carolina – Charleston, Columbia, Greenville-New Bern, Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson, Myrtle Beach and Wilmington – will be able to watch on local stations in their communities. Gray Media will also provide coverage in Roanoke, Virginia, further expanding the team's regional footprint.

Games will be available free over-the-air and through participating local cable and satellite providers. Gray will televise Hornets basketball through its local television affiliates and the Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network on the following stations:



Charleston: WCSC 5.1 and WCSC 5.3

Columbia: WIS 10.1, WIS 10.2 and WIS 10.4

Greenville-New Bern: WITN 7.1 and WITN 7.2

Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson: WHNS 21.1 and WHNS 21.2

Myrtle Beach: WMBF 32.1 and WMBF 32.3

Wilmington: WECT 6.1, WSFX 26.1 and WECT 6.3 Roanoke: WDBJ 7.1 and WZBJ 24.1



Broadcasts will include pregame and postgame shows featuring news and analysis about the team, its players and storylines from around the league. The Hornets will announce market-specific game schedules and additional viewing information before the season begins.

“Our fans-first commitment means meeting fans where they are and making it easier for them to experience Hornets basketball,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President Shelly Cayette-Weston. “As the team of the Carolinas, we want longtime fans, new audiences and the next generation throughout our region to feel connected to their NBA team. With a team on the rise built around a talented young core, we're thrilled to partner with Gray Media to build on our momentum, reach more communities and bring the excitement of Hornets basketball into more homes across the region.”

“Gray knows Hornets fans across South and North Carolina will love watching these games free, over-the-air,” said Sandy Breland, Gray's Chief Operating Officer. “We appreciate our relationship with the Hornets and commend them for focusing on the fans with this broadcast partnership.”

As previously announced, WSOC Channel 9 and TV64 will serve as the local broadcast home of Hornets basketball in the Charlotte region for the 2026-27 season, bringing locally broadcast regular-season games to fans over the air and through participating cable and satellite providers. DAZN will serve as the team's exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home for the 2026-27 NBA season.

For complete Hornets broadcast information, including how and where to watch, visit .

