Charlotte Hornets And Gray Media Team Up To Bring Hornets Games To More Fans Across The Carolinas
|City/Market
|Station
|Affiliation
| Approximate
No. of Games
|Columbia
|WIS 10.1
|NBC
|8
|WIS 10.2
|CW
|8
|WIS 10.4
|Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network
|75
|Charleston
|WCSC 5.1
|CBS
|8
|WCSC 5.3
|Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network
|75
|Greenville-New Bern
|WITN 7.1
|NBC
|8
|WITN 7.2
|MyNet
|75
| Greenville-Spartanburg
Asheville-Anderson
|WHNS 21.1
|Fox
|5
|WHNS 21.2
|Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network
|75
|Myrtle Beach
|WMBF 32.1
|NBC
|8
|WMBF 32.3
|Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network
|75
|Roanoke, Virginia
|WDBJ 7.1
|CBS
|2
|WZBJ 24.1
|MyNet (Channel 24)
|75
|Wilmington
|WECT 6.1
|NBC
|8
|WSFX 26.1
|Fox
|7
|WECT 6.3
|MyNet
|75
Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) owns the Charlotte Hornets and the Greensboro Swarm (NBA G League) and operates Spectrum Center, the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas. Charlotte's first professional sports team, the Hornets joined the NBA in 1988 and are a member of the Eastern Conference's Southeast Division. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.
About Gray Media:
Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. We serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.
Gray Contact:
Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333
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