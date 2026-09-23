Polaris I/O And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Decision Intelligence Technology To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced Decision Intelligence Platform Now Available to Government Agencies

GENEVA, Ill. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris I/O, a decision intelligence platform for defense, intelligence and Public Sector mission teams, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Polaris I/O's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's decision intelligence platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

Federal, defense and intelligence teams are confronting an unprecedented volume of data that must be processed, analyzed and acted upon. Polaris I/O continuously monitors, extracts, correlates and prioritizes critical signals across ISR, OSINT, HUMINT, SIGINT and GEOINT, as well as sensor feeds, reports, procurement activity and internal systems, helping teams cut through data noise and focus on the information that matters most.

This enables analysts and mission teams to spend less time on discovery, codification and data parsing, and more time on delivering fresh, actionable work product to commanders and decision-makers. The partnership with Carahsoft gives agencies a faster, more direct path to putting these capabilities to work by combining Polaris I/O's decision intelligence platform with Carahsoft's established reach across the Public Sector.

“Mission teams need proven capabilities in their hands quickly, and Carahsoft's established relationships across Federal, Defense and Intelligence agencies help us do exactly that,” said Ankur Laroia, Strategic Advisor at Polaris I/O.“As our partner, Carahsoft gives Polaris I/O a trusted, familiar path into the agencies we're built to serve, and that means faster delivery of the decision intelligence our mission partners rely on.”

“Polaris I/O's platform empowers Government agencies with real-time decision intelligence, leveraging AI-enabled signal detection, pattern recognition, entity extraction and more across complex data environments,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft.“By continuously monitoring and analyzing data, the platform helps agencies identify emerging risks, uncover critical patterns and make more informed decisions. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Polaris I/O are helping agencies accelerate the adoption of decision intelligence.”

Through the partnership, Polaris I/O and Carahsoft will work together to bring decision intelligence capabilities to Federal, Defense and Intelligence agencies with greater speed and reach. Carahsoft's reseller ecosystem, established contract vehicles and dedicated sales teams give agencies a familiar, trusted path to purchase Polaris I/O, while marketing programs, industry events and partner networks extend Polaris I/O's reach across the Public Sector. This partnership marks a strategic step in Polaris I/O's Public Sector growth, pairing its decision intelligence platform with Carahsoft's deep experience navigating Federal procurement and channel strategy.

Polaris I/O's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or .... Learn more about Polaris I/O's solutions here.

About Polaris I/O

Polaris I/O helps defense, intelligence, and public-sector teams turn fragmented data into mission-ready intelligence before the window to act closes. The platform applies AI-enabled signal detection, entity extraction, relationship mapping, and pattern recognition across structured and unstructured data, turning raw data into actionable intelligence that helps teams identify entities, events, relationships, activity shifts, and emerging patterns long before they become obvious. Polaris I/O supports defense and intelligence teams, collection managers and targeting officers, and analysts across agencies and partners who need to reduce manual discovery and surface the signals most relevant to the mission. For more information, visit polarisio.com.

Contact

Jenny Mittelstaedt

Senior Director, Brand and Marketing Communication

(630) 730-0136

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About Carahsoft's AI Portfolio

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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