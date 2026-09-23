New York Housing Inventory Continues To Climb In August

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housing inventory across New York State continued to grow in August, marking the 18th consecutive month of year-over-year increases, according to the housing report released today by the New York State Association of REALTORS

The number of homes for sale across the Empire State reached 34,037 units in August, up 8.0 percent from the 31,512 homes available in August 2025. Months' supply of inventory also increased 5.6 percent, from 3.6 months to 3.8 months. A 6-month to 6.5-month supply is considered to be a balanced market.

New listings increased 5.1 percent year-over-year, rising from 12,981 homes in August 2025 to 13,640 homes last month. Pending sales declined 4.0 percent, from 10,247 units in August 2025 to 9,837 homes in August 2026. Closed sales also decreased, falling 1.8 percent from 10,864 homes to 10,673 homes.

Home prices remained higher than a year ago. The statewide median sales price increased 5.8 percent to $476,000, compared to $450,000 in August 2025. The average sales price rose 6.3 percent, from $596,215 to $633,578.

Mortgage rates moved higher in August, with the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reaching 6.67 percent, according to Freddie Mac. That was up from the 6.54 percent average recorded in July. Rates were also slightly higher than August 2025, when the monthly average was approximately 6.59 percent.

Additional data is available at .

Editor's Note: All data is compiled from multiple listing services in the state of New York and the data include townhomes, condominiums, and existing single-family homes.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing nearly 60,000 of New York State's real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.

Contact:

Scott Morlock

Director of Communications

518-463-0300 x208 office

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at