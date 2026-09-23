Twitchview® Quantitative Neuromuscular Monitoring Now Standardized Across Two Additional Midwest Academic Health Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Anesthesia announced today that two additional academic integrated delivery networks (IDNs) in the Midwest have standardized the TwitchView® Train of Four (TOF) Monitor across their surgical departments. One health system has completed its system-wide deployment, and the second is on track to complete its rollout by the end of the year.

By standardizing TwitchView®, both systems aim to establish a consistent, quantitative approach to neuromuscular blockade management, support alignment with ASA guidelines, and reduce costs associated with preventable postoperative complications and avoidable drug spend.

These deployments reflect a broader trend among academic health systems toward system-wide adoption of quantitative neuromuscular monitoring, reinforcing the shift toward EMG-based monitors like TwitchView® as the standard of care.

“Institutions have repeatedly selected TwitchView® following rigorous, head-to-head evaluations against competing technologies,” said Justin Hulvershorn, MD, PhD, CEO of Blink Anesthesia. Our continued advancements to the TwitchView® platform - including faster startup, enhanced signal processing, improved twitch detection, automatic electrode size detection, and a refined user interface - reinforce our commitment to making quantitative neuromuscular monitoring reliable, easy to use, and routine." This combination of reliability and ease of use enables health systems to implement a consistent approach to quantitative monitoring across their hospitals, helping make best practices routine at scale.”

Blink Anesthesia continues to expand its footprint across academic, community, and integrated health systems, and anticipates further system-wide deployments in the coming year.

About Blink Anesthesia

Blink Device Company, LLC (dba Blink Anesthesia) is a Seattle-based medical device company dedicated to improving patient safety in anesthesia practice. We develop breakthrough anesthesia technology that is designed to improve patient safety. Our flagship product, the TwitchView® Train of Four Monitor, is a quantitative neuromuscular monitor that helps anesthetists eliminate residual paralysis and allows hospitals to align with the 2023 American Society of Anesthesiologists Practice Guidelines for Monitoring and Antagonism of Neuromuscular Blockade.

Media Contact:

Leslie Aberman

Strategic Counsel and Business Affairs

...

Blink Device Company, LLC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at