Twitchview® Quantitative Neuromuscular Monitoring Now Standardized Across Two Additional Midwest Academic Health Systems
By standardizing TwitchView®, both systems aim to establish a consistent, quantitative approach to neuromuscular blockade management, support alignment with ASA guidelines, and reduce costs associated with preventable postoperative complications and avoidable drug spend.
These deployments reflect a broader trend among academic health systems toward system-wide adoption of quantitative neuromuscular monitoring, reinforcing the shift toward EMG-based monitors like TwitchView® as the standard of care.
“Institutions have repeatedly selected TwitchView® following rigorous, head-to-head evaluations against competing technologies,” said Justin Hulvershorn, MD, PhD, CEO of Blink Anesthesia. Our continued advancements to the TwitchView® platform - including faster startup, enhanced signal processing, improved twitch detection, automatic electrode size detection, and a refined user interface - reinforce our commitment to making quantitative neuromuscular monitoring reliable, easy to use, and routine." This combination of reliability and ease of use enables health systems to implement a consistent approach to quantitative monitoring across their hospitals, helping make best practices routine at scale.”
Blink Anesthesia continues to expand its footprint across academic, community, and integrated health systems, and anticipates further system-wide deployments in the coming year.
About Blink Anesthesia
Blink Device Company, LLC (dba Blink Anesthesia) is a Seattle-based medical device company dedicated to improving patient safety in anesthesia practice. We develop breakthrough anesthesia technology that is designed to improve patient safety. Our flagship product, the TwitchView® Train of Four Monitor, is a quantitative neuromuscular monitor that helps anesthetists eliminate residual paralysis and allows hospitals to align with the 2023 American Society of Anesthesiologists Practice Guidelines for Monitoring and Antagonism of Neuromuscular Blockade.
Media Contact:
Leslie Aberman
Strategic Counsel and Business Affairs
...
Blink Device Company, LLC
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