Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges AST Spacemobile, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired AST SpaceMobile securities between March 4, 2025 and July 15, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/ast-spacemobile-inc-asts-class_action_lawsuit.

AST SpaceMobile Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) AST SpaceMobile's increasing capital requirements were likely to increase the Company's debt load and share dilution with greater frequency and at a greater scale than Defendants had represented to investors;

(2) as a result, Defendants overstated the sufficiency of AST SpaceMobile's capital and liquidity position to achieve its strategic and business goals;

(3) Defendants overstated the durability of AST SpaceMobile's competitive position in the satellite direct-to-cell (“D2C”) market;

(4) even following the EchoStar Transaction, Defendants continued to overstate AST SpaceMobile's competitive position in the satellite D2C market;

(5) AST SpaceMobile was experiencing slow user adoption in the United States and Japan;

(6) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on AST SpaceMobile's business and financial prospects; and

(7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for AST SpaceMobile Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/ast-spacemobile-inc-asts-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in AST SpaceMobile you have until November 13, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to AST SpaceMobile Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for AST SpaceMobile Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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