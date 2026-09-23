Biosnap Turns Taking Photos Of Animals Into An Interactive Mobile Gaming Experience:

BioSnap Logo

BioSnap combines real-world animal photography, leveling and collection, and turn-based battles in a unique gaming experience.

- Noah McAdam - Co-Founder of BioSnapPANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --BioSnap, a new free interactive mobile game designed by SASM Technologies LLC, has reached 25,000 downloads across Apple's App Store and Google Play. The app offers a new form of entertainment that turns photographing animals into an interactive, mobile, easy-to-play game.Founded by Noah McAdam and Mason Flammia, SASM Technologies LLC developed BioSnap with the goal of encouraging exploration outside while creating a fun, engaging experience that brings people together through the app."The original vision was to create a game that encourages people to get outside, explore, and learn about the nature around them," said Mason Flammia, co-founder of SASM Technologies LLC. "By turning taking photos of animals into a game, we hoped to make exploring nature a fun and rewarding experience, while being able to share it with others."BioSnap is currently available in open beta on both iOS and Android. During this time, the founders, Noah and Mason, are committed to expanding the player community, improving core gameplay, and introducing new features that encourage active exploration and discovery. The game is free to play, with optional in-game purchases to enhance the user experience. Players interested in downloading the app can visit biosnapapp to learn more and get started. Users can find updates in the community Discord, the BioSnap Instagram, and the BioSnap TikTok.Turning Animal Photography Into Engaging Gameplay:Inside of the BioSnap App, users photograph animals, scan them, and the animals are added to the user's digital collection. Each animal is assigned a rarity based on how uncommon the species is, making each discovery unique and exciting.Once in their collection, players can level up their animals, trade with other players, and compete in the game's turn-based combat system. BioSnap also features a guild system, which allows users to collaborate, form communities, and progress in the game together.Building a Community Around Exploration:Beyond the core gameplay of the app, BioSnap brings players together through the active community discord server, which has grown to 270 members, where they can share their photos, connect with fellow players, and participate in weekly events.One of the community's recurring events, Catch of the Week, invites players to submit their favorite wildlife discoveries for a community vote. Players vote for their favorite catch, and the winner receives in-game rewards, creating a fun and competitive way to celebrate unique animal discoveries. BioSnap also introduces special in-game events that bring new challenges, exclusive rewards, and fresh experiences to the game.Through these shared experiences and events, BioSnap aims to build a community that extends beyond the game itself.About BioSnap:BioSnap is an interactive mobile game developed by SASM Technologies LLC, a software development company founded by Noah McAdam and Mason Flammia. BioSnap encourages players to engage with the natural world as they progress through an evolving mobile game experience. Currently in open beta, BioSnap continues to evolve through ongoing development and player engagement.Media ContactSASM Technologies LLCEmail:...Website: biosnapapp

Noah Bradley McAdam

SASM Technologies LLC

+1 850-832-3795

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BioSnap Turns Taking Photos of Animals Into an Interactive Mobile Gaming Experience: News Provided By SASM Technologies LLC September 23, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.