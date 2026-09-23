Idbase And Veridas Partner To Bring Verified Identity Across The Live Event Experience

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IdBase Technologies Inc. and Veridas today announced a strategic technology partnership to bring bank-grade verified identity to the live-event industry, addressing one of its most persistent challenges: knowing who is actually using the ticket.

Bots, ticket fraud and uncontrolled resale all exploit the same fundamental gap in today's ticketing ecosystem. But identity shouldn't stop at the gate. IdBase and Veridas are combining their technologies to create a persistent identity layer that can move with the fan throughout the event experience.

IdBase's authenTICKETTM establishes verified identity at purchase through a one-time biometric registration. VERIFiDTM then carries that identity into the live-event environment through IdBase's mobile platform, designed to work across venues, ticketing companies and ticket formats without requiring additional venue hardware.

Veridas brings bank-grade identity verification, the same trust standard people rely on when their money is on the line, along with proven facial and voice biometric expertise to the partnership.

That technology has already been proven at stadium scale. At Argentina's Estadio Más Monumental, more than 85,000 River Plate fans use facial recognition for entry, demonstrating that biometric identity can operate not just in theory or in controlled environments, but across one of the world's largest live-event crowds.

Just as importantly, verified identity does not have to come at the expense of fan privacy. The platform is opt-in by design: biometrics are never mandatory, and no facial images or voice recordings are stored, only encrypted biometric templates. This allows identity to be verified without turning the fan experience into a system for storing or tracking a person's biometric media.

“Verified identity shouldn't end at the gate. It should move with the fan, from the moment a ticket is purchased through the entire event experience. Veridas has proven biometric identity at stadium scale. Together, we're building the identity layer that can connect that experience across venues, ticketing platforms and ticket formats.”

- Alan Gelfand, CEO, IdBase Technologies

“True digital trust should feel invisible to the user. Live events thrive on energy and seamless moments, not security bottlenecks. By bringing our identity solutions to IdBase's platform, we are helping build an industry standard where fans enjoy total privacy and effortless access, while organizers gain complete confidence in who is entering their venues.”

-David Stauffer, NAM Director, Veridas

About IdBase Technologies Inc.

IdBase Technologies is building the Global Identity Authentication and Authorization Network for the live event industry. Its authenTICKETTM and VERIFiDTM platforms deliver a fully agnostic, one-time identity registration that works across all venues, all ticketing companies, and every ticket format, eliminating bots, scalping, and fraud while giving artists and teams real control over their own secondary markets. idbase

About Veridas

Veridas is a technology company founded in 2017 as a joint venture with BBVA. Since then, it has become a leading global player in the identity industry, serving over 350 clients across 25 countries in sectors including banking, insurance, telecommunications, and public administration across North America, Europe, and Latin America. Named a Visionary in the 2025 and 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Identity Verification, Veridas' mission is to provide Trusted Digital Identities to any business, through its proprietary, cutting-edge identity verification, biometric, and anti-fraud solutions.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.

© 2026 IdBase Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.

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IdBase and Veridas Partner to Bring Verified Identity Across the Live Event Experience News Provided By IdBase Technologies Inc. September 23, 2026, 15:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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