AIM Intelligence Named A Winner Of NVIDIA Inception Grand Challenge 2026 In Asia-Pacific

Haon Park, CTO of AIM Intelligence, delivers a presentation at the NVIDIA Inception Grand Challenge 2026.

Among 10,000+ participating startups, AIM Intelligence is selected for the Top 10 position with end-to-end AI security solution

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI security specialist AIM Intelligence (CEO Sangyoon Yu ) announced on September 23 that it had been selected as one of the final 10 companies in the Asia-Pacific regional competition of the NVIDIA Inception Grand Challenge 2026. Among approximately 10,000 participating startups, AIM Intelligence earned recognition for demonstrating both technological excellence and market potential.Comprehensive AI Security VisionThe AIM Intelligence team presented its approach to comprehensive AI security spanning generative AI, agentic AI, and physical AI. Haon Park, CTO of AIM Intelligence, emphasized the need for end-to-end AI security and control systems as AI evolves beyond text generation into autonomous decision-making and physical world interaction.Park introduced the company's“AIM Control Loop” solution, which connects AI vulnerability detection with runtime controls in real-world operating environments. He emphasized the need for a continuous cycle of identifying risks and strengthening defenses, rather than relying on one-time safety assessments.In addition to its top-10 selection, AIM Intelligence received the top award in the special recognition category from Nebius, a global AI cloud provider, and won the audience choice award at the Grand Challenge venue. Through these accolades, the company has automatically advanced to the finals of Slingshot, a global startup pitching competition to be held in Singapore, providing an opportunity to compete with leading global enterprises.Technology Platform: Stinger and StarfortAIM Intelligence offers two integrated solutions: Stinger, an automated red-teaming platform, and Starfort, a real-time AI security solution.Stinger scans for vulnerabilities and dangerous behaviors across:- Text, voice, image, and video modalities- Agentic AI systems and environments- Physical AI and robotics deploymentsStarfort detects and controls risks across:- AI input and output channels- Tool invocations and system executions- Physical actions and robot movementsThis integrated approach enables continuous vulnerability detection throughout AI development, deployment, and operational phases-creating a reinforcing security architecture that strengthens defense in real time.Research Leadership and DeploymentAIM Intelligence has expanded its security scope to encompass generative AI, agentic AI, and physical AI systems-machines that autonomously judge situations and act in the real world. The company's research credentials include:- 36+ research papers on AI safety and security- 160+ AI models evaluated across safety and security domains- Automated red-teaming and real-time control technologies developed for enterprise deploymentThese research capabilities are now being productized into practical, enterprise-grade security solutions.About NVIDIA Inception Startup Grand ChallengeThe NVIDIA Inception Startup Grand Challenge identifies and nurtures innovative startups leveraging NVIDIA technologies. Since 2020, NVIDIA has partnered with South Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED) to operate the "N-UP Program," supporting the local startup ecosystem.Haon Park, CTO of AIM Intelligence, stated: "As technology rapidly advances, AI is evolving from text-centric systems into autonomous agents that directly impact enterprise systems and the physical world. This recognition from NVIDIA marks a pivotal moment-we will now scale as a global leader in AI security and governance, extending protection across agentic and physical AI frontiers."

Team Cookie Official

Team Cookie

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AIM Intelligence Named a Winner of NVIDIA Inception Grand Challenge 2026 in Asia-Pacific News Provided By Team Cookie September 23, 2026, 15:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.