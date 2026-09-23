The Pyure Company And Churchill Downs Incorporated Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement

Agreement supports continued use and evaluation of indoor air and surface purification technology at select CDI properties

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Pyure Company ("Pyure") and Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") today announced a multi-year exclusive agreement that continues the companies' relationship around indoor air and surface purification technology at select CDI casino and gaming properties.The agreement follows several years of collaboration between Pyure and CDI at certain CDI venues. Pyure's hydroxyl-based air and surface purification systems have been used in select casino environments, including areas where indoor smoking is permitted. Through the relationship, the companies have worked together to support indoor environmental quality initiatives and evaluate practical applications of the technology in hospitality and gaming settings.Under the agreement, Pyure and CDI expect to continue supporting existing deployments and will evaluate additional opportunities at CDI properties where the technology aligns with operational needs."We value the relationship we have built with CDI and appreciate the opportunity to continue supporting their properties," said Mahyar Khosravi, Chief Executive Officer of The Pyure Company. "This agreement reflects years of collaboration between our teams and a shared interest in practical solutions that support guest and team-member environments."“Creating a comfortable and enjoyable environment for our guests is a priority across our properties,” said Ryan Jordan, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development for Churchill Downs Incorporated.“At venues where Pyure technology has been deployed, we have seen a noticeable improvement in air quality within designated smoking areas, helping create a more comfortable experience for our guests. We value our partnership with Pyure and look forward to exploring additional opportunities to utilize this technology across our portfolio.”For CDI, the agreement reflects continued consideration of technologies that supports the guest experience and operational environments within its casino portfolio. For Pyure, the agreement represents an opportunity to continue working with an established gaming and hospitality operator in operationally complex indoor environments.About The Pyure CompanyThe Pyure Company (Boynton Beach, Fla.) develops and manufactures hydroxyl-based air and surface purification technologies for commercial, hospitality, healthcare, industrial, and other settings. Pyure's technology is designed to support indoor environmental quality by helping address airborne and surface contaminants, odors, and volatile organic compounds. Learn more at .About Churchill Downs IncorporatedChurchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) has created extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company's most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the acquisition, development, and operation of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the online wagering businesses, and the acquisition, development, and operation of regional casino gaming properties.Press ContactsThe Pyure CompanyPayal RajChief Marketing OfficerPhone: (224) 488-6925Email:...Churchill Downs IncorporatedBreck Thomas-RossSenior Director of CommunicationsChurchill Downs IncorporatedPhone: 502-636-4506Email:...

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The Pyure Company and Churchill Downs Incorporated Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement News Provided By The Pyure Company September 23, 2026, 15:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment



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