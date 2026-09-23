Chet Cramin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Chet Cramin has been recognized as a 2026“Southern California Commercial Real Estate Business Visionary” by Los Angeles Times in a special segment. The annual feature recognizes attorneys, developers, investors and other industry leaders whose work is helping drive significant commercial real estate projects and transactions across California. This is the second consecutive year that Cramin has received this recognition.“Selected for their standout achievements over the past two years, sustained excellence throughout their careers and meaningful impact on their organizations and the broader industry, these visionaries also distinguish themselves through active civic engagement,” states the publication."We are delighted to congratulate Chet on this well-deserved honor," says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie.“It highlights the significant impact he makes in the commercial real estate sector and the exceptional counsel he provides to clients navigating complex transactions and development projects."Drawing on two decades as a senior legal leader at one of the nation's largest publicly traded REITs, Cramin brings extensive experience advising on complex real estate development projects, commercial leasing, property acquisitions and construction-related matters in Musick Peeler's Orange County office.“His 2025 transactions include a $62-million, 20-year office lease covering 54,000 square feet in Redding and a $42-million lease for 53,414 square feet in Irwindale,” according to the feature. Cramin was previously recognized by Lawdragon as one of“500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers.”

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

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MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNER CHET CRAMIN NAMED A“REAL ESTATE VISIONARY” BY LOS ANGELES TIMES News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners September 23, 2026, 15:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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