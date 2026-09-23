Can Optimism Be Strengthened? New 12-Part Series Explores The Science

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Architecture of Optimism examines the science behind how optimism develops and the influences that may help shape a more optimistic outlook.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Optimism has long been associated with better health, greater resilience, and longer life. But is optimism simply a fixed personality trait, or can it be strengthened?That question is at the center of The Architecture of Optimism, a new 12-part educational series by cardiologist and behavioral medicine researcher Alan Rozanski, MD.The series builds on decades of research into psychological well-being and clinical health. In a landmark 2019 meta-analysis led by Dr. Rozanski involving more than 229,000 participants, higher levels of optimism were associated with a 35% lower risk of major cardiovascular events and a significantly lower risk of premature death.Yet optimism presents an intriguing paradox. Although it tends to remain relatively stable over time, psychological research demonstrates that an individual's outlook can change. The Architecture of Optimism explores the underlying processes that explain how and why this occurs.Rather than treating optimism as passive positive thinking or the denial of adversity, the series examines how outlook is shaped by how people respond to setbacks, build confidence through action, direct their attention, shape their emotional environments, maintain physical vitality, and envision the future.“Healthy optimism does not mean assuming everything will turn out well,” said Dr. Rozanski.“It means remaining grounded in reality while developing greater confidence that challenges can be faced, setbacks can be survived, and meaningful action can still make a difference.”Each installment translates scientific literature into practical insights for understanding–and potentially strengthening–the psychological and behavioral foundations of a resilient outlook.The Architecture of Optimism is a free 12-part educational series available at alanrozanski/newsletter.About Dr. Alan RozanskiAlan Rozanski, MD, is a cardiologist, Professor of Medicine, and behavioral medicine researcher whose academic work focuses on the relationships among psychological factors, daily behavioral habits, and long-term cardiovascular outcomes. Widely published in the medical literature, his research spans preventive cardiology, health psychology, vitality, and longevity. Learn more about Dr. Rozanski's work at .​​###For more information or to schedule an interview,please contact Sarah Wilson at... or 512.298.4081x707

Sarah Wilson

Zilker Media

+1 512-298-4081 ext. 707

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Can Optimism Be Strengthened? New 12-Part Series Explores the Science News Provided By Dr. Alan Rozanski September 23, 2026, 15:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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