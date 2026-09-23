Bihar: Hareram Yadav Sent To Judicial Custody In Jamui Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 23 (IANS) Hareram Yadav, arrested in connection with the alleged assault and molestation of a minor girl in Bihar's Jamui district, was produced before a special POCSO court on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

After being declared medically fit by a doctor, Yadav was brought before the court of Maheshwar Dubey, Special Judge for POCSO cases. The court subsequently sent him to judicial custody.

During the court appearance, advocate Akash Pandey allegedly slapped Yadav inside the court premises, briefly creating a commotion. Pandey explained his action by saying he felt deep outrage against the accused and considered the slap symbolic of the anger of the entire town of Jamui.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal said one of the three individuals initially detained as juveniles was subsequently found to be an adult.

According to the SP, eight arrests have been made so far, five in connection with the alleged molestation case and three in connection with the circulation of the viral video.

Nandan Yadav, identified by police as the main accused, was apprehended on Tuesday after sustaining a gunshot injury to his leg during a police encounter. Hareram Yadav had been arrested before Nandan's apprehension.

Police said two minors and another accused, found to be on the borderline of adulthood, have already been sent to a juvenile correction facility and jail, respectively.

Investigators have identified six individuals in connection with the alleged molestation case. Police have arrested five, while one accused, Ranjeet Ram of Pratappur, remains absconding.

The Cyber Police Station has identified around 120 social media accounts allegedly involved in circulating the video and is preparing further action against them.

A separate case, registered as Case No. 45/2026 at the Jamui Cyber Police Station, concerns the circulation of unblurred videos involving minors, which police said exposed their identities.

Police have already arrested three alleged social media handlers and sent them to judicial custody. The arrested individuals have been identified as Yogendra Prasad Yadav of Auraiya Para Matihana in Sono block, Faiyaz Shah of Adsar in Jamui city, and Ramashish Kumar of Sagma in Chandradeep block.

Police have also registered cases against several other individuals allegedly involved in circulating the video on platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and X. Investigators are tracing the accounts through the links available to them, and efforts are underway to identify and locate the accused.

Cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The investigation into both the alleged assault and the subsequent circulation of material identifying the minor victims is continuing.