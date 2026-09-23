SEHA Corniche Hospital Celebrates Birth Of First Baby After Mother's Eight Previous Pregnancy Losses

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Advanced Multidisciplinary Care Ensures Safe Delivery in a High-Risk Pregnancy Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi-UAE. September 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the successful delivery of a baby girl to Ms. Afra Al Khateeri, a 41-year-old patient from the Northern Emirates, following a highly complex obstetric history involving seven miscarriages and one foetal death. The birth was safely managed by the experienced clinical teams at SEHA Corniche Hospital. The successful outcome reflects Abu Dhabi's vision to build one of the region's most advanced healthcare ecosystems where families are supported across every stage of life.

The patient conceived through IVF following pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT-A and PGT-M). Both the patient and her partner are carriers of the EXOC3L2 gene, which is associated with brain malformations and renal disease. Prior to this pregnancy, the couple had experienced multiple miscarriages and an intrauterine foetal death.

The patient has a history of endometriosis and previously underwent uterine septum resection in the United States. She had also undergone several IVF cycles that were unsuccessful. This pregnancy was further complicated due to a uterine septum and gestational diabetes. She was admitted to Corniche Hospital at 35 weeks. The patient experienced further complications due to the late-onset Intrauterine Growth Restriction (IUGR) and a history of multiple surgeries. A live baby girl was delivered via C-section, with a birth weight of 1.99kg. Mother and baby stayed at the hospital for nearly 2 weeks, with the infant's discharge weight recorded at 2.0kg following specialised neonatal care.

In her ninth pregnancy, Ms. Al Khateeri's ninth, delivered preterm at 35 weeks, marking this her first live birth and highlighting the complexity and high-risk nature of the case.

Dr. Saleema Wani, Chief Medical Officer and Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at SEHA Corniche Hospital, commented:“This remarkable case reflects the deep trust that families across the UAE place in Corniche Hospital. The patient was referred from a hospital in the United States, and her journey highlights the reassurance patients experience when supported by our highly skilled clinical teams. The successful management of such a complex pregnancy was made possible through strong multidisciplinary collaboration, advanced clinical expertise, and an unwavering commitment to maternal and neonatal safety.”

This case reflects Abu Dhabi's broader commitment to advancing women's and newborn health through integrated care pathways, specialised maternal–foetal medicine services and strengthened quality standards across the healthcare sector. By combining advanced genetics, high-risk obstetric expertise and coordinated neonatal care, the emirate continues to enhance outcomes for families facing complex medical challenges.

With over 48 years of service in Abu Dhabi, SEHA Corniche Hospital continues to deliver exceptional clinical care, ensuring the safety and well-being of mothers and their newborns, and demonstrating its expertise in managing high-risk pregnancies and providing specialised care for preterm infants in its state-of-the-art Neonatal ICU.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic s, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care, 6 dialysis s, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.