Press Release: Fastercapital Adds SHN Miami Inc. To Equitypilot To Advance Real-Estate Tech Delivery

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has selected SHN Miami Inc. to join EquityPilot, a program designed to support execution-focused milestones for startups scaling technology-enabled real estate... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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United States & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital has selected SHN Miami Inc. to join EquityPilot, a program designed to support execution-focused milestones for startups scaling technology-enabled real estate development. The partnership will focus on rapid validation of pipeline projects and strengthening go-to-market readiness during the first 30–60 days.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot will prioritize execution support and operational planning in the first 30–60 days to help SHN Miami Inc. translate its proprietary platform and active projects into measurable milestones and investor-ready materials.

Why It Matters?

The luxury real estate market increasingly rewards digital customer journeys, prefabrication, and programmatic development approaches that reduce time-to-sale and validate demand before heavy capital deployment. SHN's platform targets these shifts by combining online sales tools, configurators, and development-process automation to reduce acquisition risk and accelerate presales.

What the Startup Delivers?

SHN Miami Inc. operates a technology platform for real estate development that integrates a customer journey management system, an e-commerce sales engine, and a web app with configurators and interactive tools. The company applies these tools to ongoing developments to optimize pre-sales, project SPV formation, and construction delivery using high-precision prefabricated timber systems and sustainability features.

Why Now?

Timing SHN's move to a U.S.-based operating base aims to access deeper capital pools and a more supportive development ecosystem. By validating demand through presales and option-based acquisitions, SHN seeks to reduce early capital exposure while accelerating project activation in high-demand destinations.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Execution-focused mentorship on milestone definition and operational KPIs

– Guidance on investor-facing materials and fundraising readiness without guaranteeing outcomes

– Connections to relevant ecosystem stakeholders to test channels and introductions

– Support refining the product-to-customer path and go-to-market sequencing

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Initial Work Plan FasterCapital and SHN will map a 60-day execution plan that includes milestone prioritization, investor pitch and data-room readiness, customer journey optimization, and a commercialization checklist for the e-commerce experience. The effort focuses on converting pipeline opportunities into actionable deliverables and measurable progress.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support SHN Miami Inc through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

Upcoming Milestones Over the next 90 days SHN and FasterCapital will work toward defined outcomes including refined investor materials, prioritized near-term project activations, and initial tests of third-party commercialization of the platform services.

About SHN Miami Inc.

SHN Miami Inc. was founded by Enrico Arras and operates a technology-first model for luxury real estate development. The company combines proprietary digital sales tools, configurators, and project execution processes with prefabricated timber construction and sustainability features. SHN aims to validate market demand through presales and option agreements, limiting capital exposure while scaling a replicable development model.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.