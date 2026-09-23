KROHNE Joins The German-Emirati Business Forum In Munich As Both Countries Deepen Industrial Cooperation

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KROHNE, a global manufacturer of process instrumentation and measurement solutions, took part in the German-Emirati Business Forum held in Munich, supporting closer cooperation between German and Emirati industry as the two countries launched a new Strategic Dialogue and set out a long term investment partnership.

The Forum formed part of the first state visit to Germany by a President of the United Arab Emirates and was convened under the auspices of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. Holger Jentsch, Executive Vice President Sales EMEA at KROHNE, contributed to a session on artificial intelligence and energy, which considered how AI data centres can be integrated into the wider energy system.

According to the joint declaration issued by the two governments, the visit concluded with an announced intention by the United Arab Emirates to invest €40 billion in Germany across industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and energy, including around one gigawatt of new data centre capacity. The two sides also agreed to establish a German-Emirati Investment Council, and 29 company agreements and memoranda of understanding valued at more than €9.35 billion were signed during the visit.

Discussion at the Forum explored how data centres may be planned as part of integrated industrial ecosystems rather than as standalone facilities, with recovered waste heat made available to neighbouring industrial users or to district heating networks where local conditions allow. The approach is of practical interest across the Gulf, where ambient conditions place cooling load and heat rejection among the principal variables in project feasibility, and where water availability makes consumption per unit of capacity an important planning factor.

KROHNE supplies flow, level, temperature, pressure and analytical instrumentation to the water and wastewater, power generation, oil and gas and chemical industries, and maintains a dedicated data centre portfolio supporting liquid cooling applications. Accurate and continuous measurement underpins the indicators by which these projects are assessed, including power usage effectiveness and water usage effectiveness, and supports customers in improving reliability, performance and data confidence across critical industrial applications.

“Germany and the UAE have built a strong industrial relationship over many decades, and the Forum in Munich showed how much scope there is to extend it,” said Holger Jentsch, Executive Vice President Sales EMEA at KROHNE.“The wider energy and climate debate has moved from setting policy to delivering it, and that shift plays to the strengths of engineering companies. Where data centres are planned as part of an integrated industrial ecosystem rather than in isolation, the energy they consume can be put to work more than once. Turning that principle into operating plant is a question of engineering and of accurate measurement.”

Jay Gadhavi, General Manager Middle East at KROHNE, added:“Ahead of COP31 in Antalya, the emphasis across our industry is firmly on implementation, and implementation happens project by project. Across the Gulf, cooling and water availability shape what can realistically be built, so the thinking discussed in Munich is already part of the conversation with our customers here. A closer German-Emirati framework gives us a stronger basis on which to support those projects with the measurement performance and local service they require, and to report progress in numbers rather than in intent.”

ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST:

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK's (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of IRENA's Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation and the Clean Energy Business Council. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.