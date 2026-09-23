Wadeem Gardens Bring Construction-Stage Home Finance To Abu Dhabi For The First Time

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Modon's launch of Wadeem Gardens on Hudayriyat Island marks a first for Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Eligible buyers can access home financing during construction, rather than waiting until a title deed is issued at handover. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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betterhomes sees the move as a significant development for Abu Dhabi's off-plan market, where buyer demand has grown faster than the financing options traditionally available to purchasers.

The project is the first to put Modon's financing partnership with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) into practice, addressing a long-standing gap in the off-plan market. Mainstream mortgage financing has typically only been available once a property is completed and a title deed exists, leaving off-plan buyers with fewer financing options during construction.

42% rise in off-plan sales highlights demand for flexible financing:

That matters at a time when off-plan is driving much of Abu Dhabi's residential growth. According to Quanta, off-plan villa and townhouse transactions increased 42% year-on-year in volume in Q2 2026, while the value of off-plan villa transactions rose 215% over the same period.

For buyers, financing during construction reduces the amount of capital that needs to be committed upfront. It also gives people who may previously have needed to pay in full, or wait several years for a completed property, another route into the off-plan market.

Opening the off-plan market to a wider pool of buyers:

For a development the size of Wadeem Gardens, betterhomes believes the impact could extend beyond sales activity by widening the pool of buyers who can realistically consider purchasing during construction.

“The collaboration between Modon and ADIB is a positive step for Abu Dhabi's real estate market,” said Nada Osman, Director at betterhomes Abu Dhabi.“By offering buyers greater financial flexibility and a clearer path towards property ownership, this initiative will strengthen end user confidence and support the continued growth of Abu Dhabi as an attractive place to live and own a home.”

Wadeem Gardens will now provide an early indication of how construction-stage financing could shape Abu Dhabi's off-plan market, particularly if similar structures become available across more developments.

About betterhomes:betterhomes is Dubai's longest-standing independent real estate brokerage, part of Cencorp, a group spanning sixteen companies across residential, commercial and professional real estate services. Since 1986, betterhomes has supported buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants across Dubai with data-led market insight and end-to-end property services.