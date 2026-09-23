Riverbed Brings Powerful Agentic AI And 360-Degree Visibility To Network Operations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New Network 360 Offerings Combine Deep Network Evidence, AI and Extended Network Visibility, Helping NetOps Teams Eliminate Disruption Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September, 2026 – Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability, today announced new Riverbed intelligent network observability solutions that combine 360-degree network visibility with agentic AI to help network operations teams accelerate troubleshooting, identify root causes, predict emerging issues and increasingly prevent disruptions before they impact users. The new Riverbed Network 360 offerings natively integrate the powerful agentic AI capabilities of Riverbed IQ and Q into Riverbed's AppResponse and NetProfiler solutions while extending network visibility across remote users, Zero Trust and public cloud environments with NPM+. Together, these new offerings unify deep network evidence, expanded visibility across the enterprise, and causal, predictive, generative and agentic AI, to help NetOps teams prevent disruption.

“For decades, network monitoring tools have surfaced the evidence, but network professionals have still had to manually connect the dots,” said Richard Tworek, Chief Technology Officer, at Riverbed.“That model can no longer keep pace as applications span data centers, public clouds and SaaS environments, employees work from anywhere, and Zero Trust architectures add new visibility gaps across networks IT may not own or control. With Network 360, Riverbed is bringing agentic AI directly into network operations by turning deep network evidence from hybrid environments into contextual insight, faster root-cause identification, predictive awareness of emerging issues and recommended next actions. This is how we help NetOps teams move from tedious, reactive investigations that once took hours or days to guided, AI-driven workflows that accelerate resolution today and lay the foundation for increasingly autonomous action before disruptions impact users or the business.”

Powerful Agentic AI for Network Operations:

Riverbed NPM 360 addresses these challenges. Riverbed IQ is the intelligence layer behind NPM 360, applying causal, predictive, generative and agentic AI across connected operational data. It helps network teams correlate evidence, identify likely causes, anticipate emerging issues and determine appropriate actions. Riverbed Q provides a conversational, natural language interface to the Riverbed intelligence layer, allowing network professionals to accelerate investigations without navigating multiple dashboards, queries and tools. Together, IQ and Q analyze and correlate network evidence, recommend next steps and allow practitioners to drill into underlying flows, packets and other connected evidence when needed.

Natively Bringing AI to AppResponse and NetProfiler:

Riverbed AppResponse and Riverbed NetProfiler provide two foundational sources of network intelligence. AppResponse delivers full-fidelity packet capture and analysis, while NetProfiler provides enterprise-scale flow monitoring and analytics across complex network environments.

With the new NPM 360 offering, Riverbed IQ and Riverbed Q become native capabilities within the AppResponse and NetProfiler intelligent network observability experience. This brings causal, predictive, generative and agentic AI directly into the products network teams already rely on to monitor, troubleshoot and optimize performance.

Riverbed NPM+ extends visibility across remote users, Zero Trust architectures, data centers and cloud environments, significantly expanding the breadth and depth of network evidence available to NetOps teams. By unifying packet, flow and endpoint-derived network intelligence with AI-powered analysis and guidance, Riverbed NPM 360 helps IT teams rapidly isolate the source of performance issues, understand business and user impact, predict emerging risks, and accelerate resolution.

Riverbed IQ: SaaS-based AI-driven intelligence and automation layer that pinpoints issues and speeds resolution-no additional infrastructure needed. Riverbed Q: A generative AI chat or conversational assistant that helps IT teams quickly investigate performance issues, uncover insights and take informed action using natural-language queries. NPM+: Endpoint-based network observability that extends visibility across remote users, Zero Trust, public cloud, and networks the enterprise does not own or control. Professional Services: Helps customers design, deploy and operationalize their Network 360 environment, together with AppResponse or NetProfiler, to deliver the right network and data coverage, workflows and operational outcomes from day one.

Riverbed NPM 360 includes:

About Riverbed:

Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability, helps organizations optimize their user's experiences by leveraging AI automation for the prevention, identification, and resolution of IT issues. With over 20 years of experience in data collection and AI and machine learning, Riverbed's open and AI-powered observability platform and solutions optimize digital experiences and greatly improves IT efficiency. Riverbed also offers industry-leading Acceleration solutions that provide fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of market-leading customers globally – including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 – we are empowering next-generation digital experiences.

Riverbed and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

Any future functionality, product or feature described above is subject to change and may be offered under separate terms and fees.