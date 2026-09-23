Press Release: Fastercapital's Nyangorora Advances Banana Circular-Economy Milestones

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Nyangorora Banana Processors Limited today reported a series of operational and technical milestones as it advances production and product-development work with ongoing support... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Nairobi, Kenya & Dubai, UAE

Nyangorora Banana Processors Limited today reported a series of operational and technical milestones as it advances production and product-development work with ongoing support from FasterCapital. The company is progressing site development, product development collaborations, and food‐safety and quality planning while integrating new processing equipment and academic partnerships to strengthen its banana circular‐economy work.

FasterCapital and the EquityPilot program continue to support Nyangorora Banana Processors Limited with milestone planning and execution follow-up as the team focuses on certification readiness, product development, and operational scale‐up at its new production site.

What the Startup Delivers?

Nyangorora is developing a range of banana‐based products and fibre outputs that are designed to unlock circular‐economy value from bananas and related biomass. Recent efforts emphasize product development, pilot processing, and manufacturing readiness rather than commercial launch claims.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital continues to provide ongoing support in the following areas:

– Milestone planning and execution follow‐up to keep site and certification work on track

– Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement as the company prepares next‐stage capital activities

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and technical partners where appropriate

– Strategic prioritization and market positioning guidance to focus product development efforts

– Assistance with communications and investor materials to convey progress clearly

– Site and certification: Nyangorora is working with Moi University and KIRDI toward food‐safety and environmental management certification and related quality standards.

– Equipment and training: The team completed FAO training on banana circular economy practices and procured fibre‐extraction machines to support new product lines.

– Partnerships and talent: Product development work is underway with Handinhand East Africa; two Moi University interns have joined to support R&D and testing.

– Land and operations: The company acquired 4 hectares from the County government to expand site production and processing capacity.

Current Execution Priorities

Nyangorora's current priorities are certification readiness, commissioning and testing of fibre extraction equipment, advancing product formulations with partners, and operationalizing the newly acquired production site. The team continues to refine quality controls and supply arrangements as it moves from pilot activities toward consistent production runs.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Nyangorora Banana Processors Limited through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

About Nyangorora Banana Processors Limited

Nyangorora Banana Processors Limited develops processing capacity and product lines that recover value from banana biomass through fibre extraction and banana‐based product formulation. Recent work includes technical training, equipment procurement, academic collaboration, product development partnerships, and site expansion to support next‐stage production.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital supports startups through execution-focused guidance, fundraising readiness support, and access to a broad ecosystem of mentors, partners, and investors where appropriate. Through programs such as EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps founders refine strategy, strengthen materials, and make measurable progress toward near‐term milestones.