Hanuman Temple: Strong Room To Be Investigated As Silver Tusks Go Missing!

Trivandrum:The Travancore Devaswom Board has taken quick action after silver tusks went missing from the famous OTC Hanuman Temple in the capital city. Thiruvabharanam Commissioner R. Rajilal will lead a team to open the strong room on the 28th for a detailed inspection.

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A devotee offered these silver tusks to the deity in 1992. Each tusk featured 12 blue stones. The new administrative officer took charge this month and verified the sacred ornaments using the strong room register. During this routine check, the officer realised the tusks were missing. Temple authorities had kept these ornaments safely inside the Valiyasala Devaswom strong room. The administrative officer noticed the missing items while checking the ornament collection there. Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar received this information and immediately ordered an urgent inquiry into the matter.

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