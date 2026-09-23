Pressreader Joins Entegra's Portfolio Of Trusted Hospitality Offerings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hotels in North America can now source PressReader's all-you-can-read platform for newspapers, magazines and more alongside other hospitality products and services through Entegra









VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PressReader, the leading digital platform for newspapers, magazines, books and more, today announced a partnership with Entegra, one of the largest group purchasing organizations in the world.

Through the partnership, hotels across the United States and Canada can now procure PressReader via Entegra, alongside the hospitality products and services they already rely on to support their operations. The agreement also provides access to preferred pricing, making it easier for hotels to enhance the guest experience with a premium digital amenity.

PressReader's digital catalog provides hotel guests with unlimited access to thousands of quality newspapers and magazines from around the world, alongside a growing collection of books and puzzles, all available through their own devices. From international news and business publications to travel, lifestyle and local titles, hotels can offer a digital amenity that caters to the diverse interests of their guests while reducing reliance on print materials and operational effort.

"Both PressReader and Entegra are focused on helping hotels deliver exceptional guest experiences, while streamlining operations," said Ruairí Doyle, CEO of PressReader. "This partnership makes it even easier for hotels to do exactly that, giving guests unlimited access to the world's best publications throughout their stay."

The addition of PressReader gives eligible Entegra clients access to a digital amenity designed to support a more modern, personalized and sustainable guest experience.

“Our partnership with PressReader brings together complementary expertise to create even more value for our clients across the US and Canada," said Jeffrey Simmons, Vice President of Supply Management. "In an environment of rising customer expectations, adding the PressReader solution to our portfolio of service offerings allows our clients to leverage technology to create more personalized and engaging guest experiences through an extensive range of domestic and international content. Their commitment to sustainability and digital innovation makes PressReader a natural partner for Sodexo and Entegra, as we continue to expand the range of services we bring to our clients."

About PressReader

PressReader partners with hotels and travel organizations around the world to help people stay connected to the stories that matter and discover quality, engaging content experiences, wherever they are.

Since 1999, the company has pioneered digital content curation and distribution. Today, PressReader partners with more than 1,500 of the world's top publishers to provide over 8,400 newspapers and magazines from 120 countries, available in 60 languages. The platform also includes a collection of over 275,000 eBooks and a selection of puzzles and games. Individual subscriptions are also available, giving readers unlimited access from anywhere.

PressReader also supports publishers through PressReader Editions+, a full suite of white-label publishing solutions to turn content into premium digital experiences quickly and simply. To learn more, visit:

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