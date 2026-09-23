Colorado State University Global Launches New Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning And Healthcare Data Analytics Programs

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) is pleased to announce two new fully online programs beginning November 16, 2026: a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and a Graduate Certificate in Healthcare Data Analytics. Both programs are open for enrollment now.

According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, AI and machine learning specialists rank among the three fastest-growing jobs globally through 2030. Students are not required to have previous AI, programming, or computer science experience. The program will teach foundational concepts and applied AI projects to prepare students for entry-level and early-career opportunities like machine learning engineer, AI engineer, AI developer, and applied AI analyst.

Online Graduate Certificate in Healthcare Data Analytics: Designed for healthcare professionals who want to use data to improve patient care and business results, the program helps students analyze ethical, legal, and strategic issues involving healthcare data, including HIPAA and data governance; use predictive analytics to support forecasting, risk assessment, and resource allocation; and review data quality and structure to identify problems and solutions.

Healthcare organizations increasingly need professionals who can turn complex data into clear recommendations. This certificate supports advancement into roles involving healthcare reporting, business intelligence, quality improvement, operations, population health, and analytics management.

“At CSU Global, we directly align each of our programs with the evolving needs of today's workforce,” said Dr. Audra Spicer, Interim President and CEO of CSU Global.“The addition of these two programs addresses rapidly growing needs for informed, prepared experts in technology and modern healthcare. By equipping our students with high-demand, practical capabilities, we empower CSU Global graduates to advance their careers, deliver immediate value to employers in these industries, and gain economic empowerment for themselves.”

With its accelerated 8-week courses, asynchronous format, and monthly start dates, CSU Global provides the flexibility learners need to improve their professional prospects without putting their lives on hold. All students have access to a dedicated success counselor and on-demand online services, including tutoring, writing center, IT support, and career coaches, to support their academic journey.

To learn more and browse programs, visit csuglobal.edu/academic-programs.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.