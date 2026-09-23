GL Communications Highlights Voip Testing, Monitoring And Timing Measurements For Air Traffic Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. highlights its comprehensive suite of

As voice systems transition from TDM to IP-based networks, differences in packetization, jitter buffers, voice processing and switching can affect voice quality and delay. GL's test solutions emulate, verify, monitor and measure critical Air-to-Ground and Ground-to-Ground communications across Analog, TDM and IP networks before deployment and during operation. GL stays aligned with evolving ED-137 and ED-138 updates and supports full IPv6 operation for modern ATM networks.

[For illustration, refer to maps-ed137-emulators-and-analyzers ]

GL's Message Automation & Protocol Simulation (MAPSTM)

Vikram Kulkarni, Sales Director of GL Communications, states,“GL's test solutions provide comprehensive capabilities for ED-137 interface emulation, ED-138 monitoring, and critical voice-path timing and quality measurements. By combining protocol simulation, network monitoring and event-based timing measurements, the solutions support validation and troubleshooting of Air-to-Ground and Ground-to-Ground communications across Analog, TDM and IP networks.”

MAPSTM ED-137 Radio MAPSTM ED-137 Telephone MAPSTM ED-137 Recorder

For ED-138 monitoring and ATM network visibility, PacketScanTM NetSurveyorWebTM

For critical voice-path measurements, GL's Timing Measurements in Air Traffic Management (TM-ATM)

TM-ATM uses a central system for test automation, scheduling and consolidating results; a Packet Analyzer for GPS-based timestamping, wirespeed filtering and TTL measurements; an Audio Analyzer for PTT and audio simulation, voice quality scoring and waveform analysis; a Discrete Signal Logger for capturing PTT, Squelch and transfer signals; and an Event Data Logger for collecting timestamped events and reporting them to the central system. The solution is available in rack-mounted and portable configurations for laboratory validation, field commissioning and live-site troubleshooting.

Together, GL's ATM solutions provide an integrated test ecosystem spanning ED-137 interface emulation, ED-138 monitoring, protocol and interoperability testing, centralized network surveillance, critical delay measurement and voice quality assessment, providing the tools needed to validate ATM voice networks throughout development, deployment and operation.

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications is a global provider of voice testing and network testing solutions. GL's solutions verify the quality and reliability of all telecom networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: ...

Website: