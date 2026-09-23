Norton Rose Fulbright Appoints New Leadership For Dallas Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that James Leito and Henry Stark have assumed leadership roles in its Dallas office, with James serving as the office's Partner-in-Charge and Henry as Administrative Partner. Together, they will lead one of the firm's largest US offices, which has served clients in Dallas for 45 years and is home to more than 125 lawyers and approximately 250 business services professionals.

James succeeds Mike Swartzendruber as Partner-in-Charge and Henry succeeds Denise Webb Glass as Administrative Partner. Mike and Denise each served in their leadership roles for six years, helping guide the office through a period of significant growth and success.

“Dallas is an important market for many of our clients and a cornerstone of our Texas platform,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright's Global and US Managing Partner.“James and Henry bring outstanding leadership, deep client relationships and a collaborative mindset that reflects the best of our culture. Their appointments position our Dallas office for continued growth, building on its strong foundation and the momentum created under Mike and Denise's direction.”

Norton Rose Fulbright's Dallas lawyers advise Fortune 50, mid-market and emerging companies across a range of industries on litigation, transactional and intellectual property (IP) matters. Consistently recognized as a“Top Workplace” by The Dallas Morning News in partnership with Energage, the firm ranked ninth among large employers in the most recent survey and was the only law firm to place in the top 50.

“Our Dallas office is defined by exceptional lawyers and business services professionals who are committed to delivering outstanding service to clients while supporting one another as colleagues,” said James.“I am honored to serve in this role and look forward to building on the culture, collaboration and excellence that have made this office such a special place to work.”

James is a trial lawyer who handles complex commercial litigation, class action lawsuits and IP disputes. He frequently represents clients in the telecommunications, oil and gas, healthcare and aviation sectors. Licensed in Texas, James earned his law degree from the Texas Tech University School of Law and his bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Henry represents buyers and sellers in public and private mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures, and advises institutional investors on investments in private equity, hedge and other private funds. In addition, he frequently serves as underwriters' counsel on representations and warranties insurance and transactional liability insurance policies. Henry is licensed in Texas and Illinois, earning his law degree from the Northwestern University School of Law and bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world's preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across locations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

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Norton Rose Fulbright – James Leito Norton Rose Fulbright – Henry Stark

CONTACT: Dan McKenna Norton Rose Fulbright...