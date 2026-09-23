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Subsea 7 S.A. Announces Details Of Share Related Awards


2026-09-23 11:48:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg – 23 September 2026 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the“Company”) in accordance with the Oslo Børs rules, today announces the details of awards under its 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the“Plan”) approved by the Board on 23 September 2026.

The Company will make awards of 826,231 performance shares, subject to the Plan's performance conditions, on 23 September 2026.

The following Primary Insiders were awarded performance shares under the Plan and subsequently hold the following shares and options:

Name Position Performance Shares Awarded Total Performance Shares(1) Total Owned Shares Total Options
Stuart Fitzgerald
 Chief Executive Officer
 25,600
 146,483
 48,561
 Nil
Mark Foley
 Chief Financial Officer
 24,350
 160,277
 11,704
 Nil
Lloyd Duthie Chief Executive Officer – Seaway7 16,400 86,538 Nil Nil
Nathalie Louys
 General Counsel
 17,500
 123,324
 35,012
 Nil
Katherine Lyne
 EVP – Human Resources
 15,150
 114,736
 23,740
 Nil
Aoibheann Rogers Chief Commercial Officer 16,400 71,233 Nil Nil
Phillip Simons Chief Operating Officer 18,500 139,383 20,971 Nil
Marcelo Lopes Xavier EVP – Strategy & Sustainability 17,300 114,482 10,972 Nil

1Total performance shares held include the awards made in 2026 and represent the maximum award due to vest assuming all performance conditions are met.

This message is submitted on behalf of Subsea 7 S.A., as well as the named Primary Insiders.

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Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
*********************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568
...

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  • SUBC 2026 LTIP

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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