Subsea 7 S.A. Announces Details Of Share Related Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg – 23 September 2026 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the“Company”) in accordance with the Oslo Børs rules, today announces the details of awards under its 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the“Plan”) approved by the Board on 23 September 2026. The Company will make awards of 826,231 performance shares, subject to the Plan's performance conditions, on 23 September 2026. The following Primary Insiders were awarded performance shares under the Plan and subsequently hold the following shares and options:

Name Position Performance Shares Awarded Total Performance Shares(1) Total Owned Shares Total Options Stuart Fitzgerald

Chief Executive Officer

25,600

146,483

48,561

Nil

Mark Foley

Chief Financial Officer

24,350

160,277

11,704

Nil

Lloyd Duthie Chief Executive Officer – Seaway7 16,400 86,538 Nil Nil Nathalie Louys

General Counsel

17,500

123,324

35,012

Nil

Katherine Lyne

EVP – Human Resources

15,150

114,736

23,740

Nil

Aoibheann Rogers Chief Commercial Officer 16,400 71,233 Nil Nil Phillip Simons Chief Operating Officer 18,500 139,383 20,971 Nil Marcelo Lopes Xavier EVP – Strategy & Sustainability 17,300 114,482 10,972 Nil

1Total performance shares held include the awards made in 2026 and represent the maximum award due to vest assuming all performance conditions are met.

This message is submitted on behalf of Subsea 7 S.A., as well as the named Primary Insiders.

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Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

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Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568

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SUBC 2026 LTIP