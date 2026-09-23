Subsea 7 S.A. Announces Details Of Share Related Awards
|Name
|Position
|Performance Shares Awarded
|Total Performance Shares(1)
|Total Owned Shares
|Total Options
| Stuart Fitzgerald
| Chief Executive Officer
| 25,600
| 146,483
| 48,561
| Nil
| Mark Foley
| Chief Financial Officer
| 24,350
| 160,277
| 11,704
| Nil
|Lloyd Duthie
|Chief Executive Officer – Seaway7
|16,400
|86,538
|Nil
|Nil
| Nathalie Louys
| General Counsel
| 17,500
| 123,324
| 35,012
| Nil
| Katherine Lyne
| EVP – Human Resources
| 15,150
| 114,736
| 23,740
| Nil
|Aoibheann Rogers
|Chief Commercial Officer
|16,400
|71,233
|Nil
|Nil
|Phillip Simons
|Chief Operating Officer
|18,500
|139,383
|20,971
|Nil
|Marcelo Lopes Xavier
|EVP – Strategy & Sustainability
|17,300
|114,482
|10,972
|Nil
1Total performance shares held include the awards made in 2026 and represent the maximum award due to vest assuming all performance conditions are met.
This message is submitted on behalf of Subsea 7 S.A., as well as the named Primary Insiders.
*********************************************************************************
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
*********************************************************************************
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 (0)20 8210 5568
...
Attachment
-
SUBC 2026 LTIP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment