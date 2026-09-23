ADVASA HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: ADBT) INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigates Advasa Holdings, Inc. Following Sudden CFO Resignation Days After Nasdaq Direct Listing

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Advasa Holdings (ADBT) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the accuracy of Advasa and its executive leadership disclosures regarding the company's financial controls, internal accounting stability, and operational readiness.

Advasa completed a direct listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "ADBT" on August 25, 2026. However, two days after trading began, on August 27, 2026 CFO Katharyn Field (who was also principal accounting officer) abruptly resigned with no specific explanation other than“due to personal reasons.”

The September 2, 2026 announcement of the CFO's departure drove the price of Advasa shares down $1.96 that day and another $1.38 the next, for a total loss of $3.34 (-90%) from the close on September 1, 2026.

As of September 14, 2026, since the direct listing, Advasa has seen roughly $2.9 billion of its market capitalization erased.

If you invested in Advasa Holdings and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Advasa Holdings should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...