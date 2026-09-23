Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. (HONA)
The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) a small percentage of the Company's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales; (2) those suppliers were suffering supply constraints; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability; (4) the Company was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Honeywell Aerospace should contact the Firm prior to the November 17, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....
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