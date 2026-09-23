ARGUS Z3 Launches: VOOPOO's Most User-Friendly Pod, Powered By The Industry-First Multi-Ohm Cartridge
One MAGIC POD, Multiple Resistances
The ARGUS Z3's standout advantage lies in its compatibility with the industry-first Multi-Ohm Cartridge, known as the MAGIC POD. Thanks to its multi-electrode technology, a single ARGUS Multi-Ohm Cartridge can support up to three resistance options-from a 0.4Ω RDL experience to 0.7Ω and 1.0Ω MTL experiences-when paired with a flagship device such as the ARGUS G4.
Even on a simple, beginner-friendly device like the ARGUS Z3, users can switch between 0.7Ω and 1.0Ω simply by flipping the cartridge-no extra accessories to buy, no complicated operations to master.
Beginner-Friendly Design Meets Flagship Performance
Designed for newcomers, the ARGUS Z3 strips away unnecessary complexity. The absence of a screen is not a limitation, but a deliberate design choice that simplifies the vaping experience. Instead of screen-based interaction, the ARGUS Z3 uses four intuitive breathing lights: green for 0.7Ω, blue for 1.0Ω, with each light segment representing 25% of battery life-so users can check the 1100 mAh battery at a single glance.
The Multi-Ohm Cartridge makes this simplicity even more practical. With just one pod, users can try different draw styles and pair different e-liquids to find their perfect match. Weighing only 41.6 g, the ARGUS Z3 is exceptionally portable, making it the perfect companion for daily commutes, travel, or any on-the-go lifestyle.
Powered by iCOSM CODE 2.0
Despite its minimalist design, the ARGUS Z3 delivers flagship-level performance through VOOPOO's advanced iCOSM CODE 2.0 technology, ensuring a clean and flavorful experience for up to 100 mL of e-liquid-no burnt coils, no flavor degradation-and backed by 30-day leak resistance for added reliability.
With the ARGUS Z3, VOOPOO continues to expand the ARGUS series with a device built around the needs of modern vapers: simplicity, portability, and uncompromising quality. It's a user-first device-not a showcase of cold specs or stacked features, but a product designed to fit real vaping needs.
Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.
Company: VOOPOO
Contact Person: Victor Liu
Email:...
Telephone: 18501548754
Website:
City: Shenzhen
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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