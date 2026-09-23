Stryker (NYSE: SYK) Scrutinized Amid Disclosure Of Persisting Peripheral Vascular Problems -- HBSS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 8, 2026, investors in Stryker Corporationsaw the price of their shares fall $26.70 (-8.8%) after the company's CFO revealed that a previously-thought resolved manufacturing issue persists. The move lower wiped out over $10 billion of Stryker's market capitalization.

The developments have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Stryker was sufficiently transparent about the issue and, if not, whether the company may have violated the federal securities laws.

The firm encourages Stryker investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. Persons with knowledge who may be able to assist the investigation are invited to contact the firm's attorneys.

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Firm Telephone: 844-916-0895

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on the propriety of Stryker's disclosures about its Inari Medical operations and growth prospects. Stryker acquired Inari in February 2025 to supplement Stryker's Peripheral Vascular reporting unit.

On July 30, 2026, Stryker reported its Q2 2026 results and said, without providing details, that it faced supply disruptions in the Peripheral Vascular unit and that the disruption resulted in“a meaningful backorder situation with lost sales in the quarter.” Nonetheless, management assured investors that“[w]e have addressed the issue and backorder should reach a manageable level by the end of Q3.”

During the related earnings call that day, an analyst asked for some color on the disruption and what exactly happened. CEO Kevin Lobo said,“I'm not going to get into the details of what it was, but let's just say it did cause a significant backorder specific to one plant in the Inari business,” and“[t]he backorder is pretty elevated right now.”

In response, the market sent the price of Stryker shares down $22.34 (-6.4%) the next day.

Then, during the September 8, 2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, CFO Preston Wells further described the manufacturing issue as“not allowing us to reach a full supply of inventory at all of our customers[]” and“quite frankly, not allowing us to go out and really win new business.”

Most concerning was his revelation that, in contrast to previous assurances, the problem“is continuing into the third quarter and will certainly continue – we expect it to continue a little bit into the fourth quarter as well.”

The market negatively reacted again, sending the price of Stryker shares sharply lower that day.

If you invested in Stryker and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Stryker should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

“We're focused on when Stryker knew its Peripheral Vascular manufacturing problem hadn't been resolved and would persist beyond Q3,” said