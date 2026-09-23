Making AI Useful: Tec-Do CEO Shuhao Li Named To Fortune China's 2026 40 Under 40

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tec-Do, a global AI marketing technology company, announced that its Founder and CEO,, has been named to, joining a new generation of leaders shaping the AI economy.

AI features prominently on this year's list. Alongside Li are Zhilin Yang, Founder and CEO of Moonshot AI (Kimi); Junjie Yan, Founder and CEO of MiniMax; Shunyu Yao, Chief AI Scientist at Tencent; Junyang Lin, a leading figure behind Qwen; Xingxing Wang, Founder and CEO of Unitree Robotics; and Qian Wang, Founder and CEO of X Square Robot.

Spanning foundation models, embodied intelligence, and real-world AI applications, this year's honorees reflect AI's shift beyond technological breakthroughs toward commercialization and measurable business value.

For Tec-Do, that transition defines its Useful AI strategy: integrating advanced AI into real business workflows and turning technological capability into tangible growth.

At the foundation is Tec-Chi, Tec-Do's proprietary specialized MLLMs for global marketing. Built on nearly a decade of industry expertise, proprietary data, real-world performance feedback and domain know-how, Tec-Chi delivers capabilities across marketing reasoning, multimodal understanding and video generation.

Its capabilities have already been validated externally: Tec-Chi's Question Answering & Reasoning Model ranked No. 1 globally in SuperCLUE's specialized benchmark for advertising and marketing foundation models, achieving state-of-the-art benchmark performance.

Tec-Do works closely with leading technology companies including OpenAI, Meta, Google, BytePlus and Alibaba Qwen, integrating frontier model capabilities with its own data, industry knowledge and real-world marketing scenarios.

At the application layer, Navos 2.0 -Tec-Do's marketing multi-agent platform-turns model intelligence into action. It orchestrates models, tools and specialized agents across market intelligence, creative generation, influencer engagement, advertising execution and continuous optimization.

This enables AI to move beyond content generation and recommendations to directly drive decision-making, execution and optimization - a foundational component of Tec-Do's vision for Agentic Commerce.

The company has also reached several major milestones in 2026. In July, Tec-Do became technology partner supporting ChatGPT Ads globally, extending its capabilities into emerging AI-native consumer discovery and advertising scenarios. In August, Tec-Do completed a new financing round led by Huatai-General Atlantic, accelerating investments in AI R&D, product development, global expansion, and talent.

Founded by Shuhao Li in 2017, Tec-Do has expanded across more than 200 countries and regions and served more than 100,000 brands worldwide. Over nine years, the company has built deep expertise in global markets, consumers and marketing scenarios - a foundation it is now applying in the AI era.

From deepening partnerships with leading global technology platforms to securing new investor backing and Shuhao Li's recognition on Fortune China's 2026 40 Under 40 list, Tec-Do is entering a new phase of growth in the age of Agentic Commerce - an emerging market opportunity that McKinsey estimates could reach $3 trillion to $5 trillion.

For Tec-Do, this shift is already underway. From Tec-Chi to Navos, the company is transforming frontier AI into real-world execution - making AI useful, measurable and scalable for global growth.

About Tec-Do

Founded in 2017, Tec-Do is a leading AI marketing company delivering results-centric marketing solutions for global business growth. Powered by Tec-Chi multi-modal large language models (MLLMs) and Marketing Multi-Agent Platform Navos, the company delivers end-to-end marketing solutions through a suite of AI-native, performance-driven products. These products restructure and autonomize mission-critical marketing processes-including market intelligence, content generation, campaign delivery, and performance optimization-across global media channels. In 2025, Tec-Do served over 100,000 advertisers, representing a diversified customer base that spans e-commerce, gaming, entertainment, and local commerce.

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