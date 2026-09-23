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Information Regarding Executed Transactions Within The Framework Of A Share Buyback Programme (Outside The Liquidity Agreement) From 14 September To 18 September 2026


2026-09-23 11:48:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

As announced on Thursday 30 July 2026, Ayvens started on Friday 31 July 2026, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 450 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. The share buyback programme will be carried out in accordance with the provisions set out in the EU Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th 2014, on market abuse, as modified, and its implementing provisions, and within the limits of the authorization granted to Ayvens to purchase shares and cancel such shares pursuant to the 19th and 20th resolutions of the combined General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 May 2026. The share buyback is performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed from 14 September to 18 September 2026 are described below. As of 18 September 2026, Ayvens has completed 22.55% of its share buyback programme, representing 1.16%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 14 September to 18 September 2026

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Market (MIC code)
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14-Sep-26 FR0013258662 176,386 10.7143 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14-Sep-26 FR0013258662 110,450 10.7355 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14-Sep-26 FR0013258662 23,200 10.7407 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14-Sep-26 FR0013258662 39,150 10.7376 AQEU
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 15-Sep-26 FR0013258662 211,504 10.5575 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 15-Sep-26 FR0013258662 114,000 10.5603 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 15-Sep-26 FR0013258662 23,300 10.5653 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 15-Sep-26 FR0013258662 40,500 10.5582 AQEU
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 16-Sep-26 FR0013258662 220,950 10.5914 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 16-Sep-26 FR0013258662 88,014 10.5544 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 16-Sep-26 FR0013258662 23,950 10.5565 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 16-Sep-26 FR0013258662 37,068 10.5570 AQEU
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 17-Sep-26 FR0013258662 170,531 10.6349 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 17-Sep-26 FR0013258662 116,000 10.6376 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 17-Sep-26 FR0013258662 24,600 10.6310 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 17-Sep-26 FR0013258662 42,000 10.6490 AQEU
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 18-Sep-26 FR0013258662 232,500 10.4875 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 18-Sep-26 FR0013258662 115,750 10.4743 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 18-Sep-26 FR0013258662 24,300 10.5203 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 18-Sep-26 FR0013258662 42,350 10.5001 AQEU
TOTAL 1,876,503 10.5923

Aggregated presentation by day and market

About Ayvens
Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 13,000 employees across 40 countries, Ayvens manages 3.1 million vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens' majority shareholder.
Find out more at ayvens.com


Press contact
Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
...



1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 783,862,091 shares comprising the current share capital.


Attachment

  • Report-on-share-buyback- 14 September to 18 September 2026

MENAFN23092026004107003653ID1111705150



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