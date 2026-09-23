Sodexo - Transactions Carried Out From September 14, 2026 To September 17, 2026

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Regulated Information

Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 23, 2026

Sodexo: Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from September 14, 2026 to September 17 , 2026

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting held on December 16, 2025.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 14/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,000 56.8433 XPAR 14/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 12,000 56.7769 CEUX 14/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,805 56.8784 TQEX 14/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,000 56.8107 AQEU 15/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 9,348 56.5538 XPAR 15/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,916 56.5720 CEUX 15/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,879 56.5620 TQEX 15/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 874 56.5868 AQEU 16/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 19,370 56.3550 XPAR 16/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 10,738 56.3531 CEUX 16/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 903 56.3281 AQEU 16/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,019 56.3809 TQEX 17/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 18,000 58.7344 XPAR 17/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 18,000 58.6376 CEUX 17/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,000 58.6229 AQEU 17/09/2026 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,953 58.6341 TQEX Total 119,805 57.3107

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website ( ).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI indices.

Key Figures



24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025

consolidated revenues

426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025 #2 France-based private employer worldwide

43 countries

80 million consumers served daily 7.8 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at July 15, 2026)

Contacts

Investor Relations Corporate Legal Juliette KLEIN

+33 1 57 75 80 27

... Olivia GUILLAUME

+33 6 15 20 99 48

...





Attachment

Transactions carried out from September 14, 2026 to September 17, 2026