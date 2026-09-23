Sodexo - Transactions Carried Out From September 14, 2026 To September 17, 2026
|Regulated Information
Issy-les-Moulineaux, September 23, 2026
Sodexo: Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from September 14, 2026 to September 17 , 2026
Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting held on December 16, 2025.
These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.
Information on these transactions are the following:
|Trading date
|LEI
|ISIN
| Volume
(in number of shares)
| Weighted average purchase price
(in euros)
|Market
|14/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|14,000
|56.8433
|XPAR
|14/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|12,000
|56.7769
|CEUX
|14/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|1,805
|56.8784
|TQEX
|14/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|2,000
|56.8107
|AQEU
|15/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|9,348
|56.5538
|XPAR
|15/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|3,916
|56.5720
|CEUX
|15/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|1,879
|56.5620
|TQEX
|15/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|874
|56.5868
|AQEU
|16/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|19,370
|56.3550
|XPAR
|16/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|10,738
|56.3531
|CEUX
|16/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|903
|56.3281
|AQEU
|16/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|1,019
|56.3809
|TQEX
|17/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|18,000
|58.7344
|XPAR
|17/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|18,000
|58.6376
|CEUX
|17/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|2,000
|58.6229
|AQEU
|17/09/2026
|969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05
|FR0000121220
|3,953
|58.6341
|TQEX
|Total
|119,805
|57.3107
Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website ( ).
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI indices.
Key Figures
|
consolidated revenues 426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025 #2 France-based private employer worldwide
|
(as at July 15, 2026)
Contacts
|Investor Relations
|Corporate Legal
| Juliette KLEIN
+33 1 57 75 80 27
...
| Olivia GUILLAUME
+33 6 15 20 99 48
...
Attachment
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Transactions carried out from September 14, 2026 to September 17, 2026
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