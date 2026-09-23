Fervo Energy Company (FRVO) Faces Investor Scrutiny Amid Post-IPO Transmission Curtailment Revelation HBSS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Fervo Energy Company's () August 12, 2026 Q2 2026 earnings call, the company revealed that it expected a temporary shutdown of certain transmission infrastructure it relies on to deliver electricity from its Cape Station project.

This news drove the price of Fervo shares down over 16% that day to close at $20.16, well below the company's $27 IPO price in May 2026.

The report and market response have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Fervo was sufficiently transparent about the curtailment in its IPO documents and, if not, whether there may be violations of the federal securities laws.

The firm encourages Fervo investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. Persons with knowledge who may be able to assist the investigation are invited to contact the firm's attorneys.

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Fervo Energy Company (FRVO) Investigation:

Fervo builds, owns, and operates geothermal power facilities in the United States. The company depends on third-party transmission systems to deliver its power. On May 14, 2026, Fervo completed its IPO and issued 80.5 million shares at $27 per share.

The investigation is focused on the propriety of Fervo's statements about risks to its business related to third-party curtailments of transmission systems on which the company depends, particularly with respect to the company's Cape Station GeoCluster.

More specifically, the company's IPO documents generally characterized this risk as“potential” and said“if curtailment is required due to load system inefficiency, our ability to sell and deliver our power to our customers may be adversely impacted and we may either incur additional costs or forego revenues.”

The propriety of these disclosures may have come into question on August 12, 2026. That day, Fervo reported its Q2 2026 financial results and held its related earnings conference call. The company surprised investors with 2027 revenue estimates of just $60 million to $80 million. Management revealed“[t]his is really due to curtailment on the transmission lines that we have going from the Cape site to our end customers[]” and“[t]his is something that we've had our eye on for some time.”

The market swiftly reacted, sending the price of Fervo shares down $4.01 (-16%) to close at $20.16, or over 25% lower than the IPO price.

If you invested in Fervo Energy and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Fervo Energy Company should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

“We're focused on whether Fervo was aware of the planned curtailment at the time of its IPO and if so, whether the company and management may have negligently not disclosed it,” said