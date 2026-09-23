AGM X7 Pro: The Ultimate Rugged Smartphone Built For Tradesmen

The X7 Pro is full of features designed for Tradesmen

The built-in high resolution thermal camera delivers precise temperature and heat profile

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AGM Mobile today highlighted why the AGM X7 Pro is the ideal smartphone for tradesmen who work in demanding, real-world conditions every day. Designed for electricians, plumbers, construction workers, HVAC technicians, and other skilled professionals, the X7 Pro combines military-grade durability with practical tools that make daily work safer, faster, and more efficient.

Built to Survive the Job Site

Tradesmen need a phone that can handle drops, dust, water, and rough handling. The X7 Pro is certified with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H, offering outstanding protection against water, high-pressure washdowns, dust, and impacts. Whether it falls from a ladder, gets covered in dust on a construction site, or is used in the rain, the X7 Pro is built to keep working.

Power That Lasts All Day - and Then Some

With a massive 10,000 mAh battery, the X7 Pro easily supports a full workday of calls, navigation, photos, and apps without constantly searching for a charger. When it's time to recharge, wireless charging offers a convenient, cable-free option - simply place the phone on a charging pad during breaks or at the end of the day.

Advanced Inspection with Thermal Camera

One of the most valuable tools for tradesmen is the high-resolution thermal camera (512x384 resolution, 25fps) with a wide temperature range. Electricians can quickly detect overheating components or faulty wiring. Plumbers and HVAC technicians can identify temperature differences in pipes, insulation, or heating systems. This allows faster diagnostics, fewer guesswork decisions, and clearer reporting for clients.

Capture Clear Evidence and Communicate Easily

The 64 MP rear camera helps tradesmen document job progress, damaged parts, or completed work in high detail for reports and client updates. The 50 MP front camera supports clear video calls with supervisors, colleagues, or customers when needed. A powerful light on the back cover acts as a practical work light in dark basements, attics, electrical panels, or evening job sites.

Stay Connected Wherever the Job Takes You

The X7 Pro supports 5G for fast data speeds when uploading photos, accessing cloud plans, or using work apps on site. Dual SIM + eSIM (Wifi only in the US) flexibility allows users to separate work and personal numbers or switch carriers easily when traveling between locations. Expanded storage via MicroSD card provides plenty of space for photos, videos, manuals, and offline documents.

Practical Features for Real Work Environments

In noisy job sites, the 5W high-decibel speaker delivers clear loud calls and audio so important information isn't missed. NFC enables quick contactless interactions and easy pairing with compatible devices or payment systems when needed.

“Tradesmen need tools they can rely on - and that includes their smartphone,” said Karel Schillebeeckx, AGM Sales Director.“The X7 Pro was designed with their daily challenges in mind. From the thermal camera and massive battery to true rugged protection and practical features like a powerful work light and loud speaker, it helps professionals work smarter and stay productive on every job.”

The AGM X7 Pro is available for pre-order now on the official AGM Mobile website.

For full specifications and ordering information, visit:



About AGM Mobile

AGM Mobile is a pioneering brand specializing in rugged smartphones and tablets built to perform in the harshest environments while delivering modern features for everyday life.



Daniel Perez

AGM MOBILE LIMITED

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AGM X7 Pro: The Ultimate Rugged Smartphone Built for Tradesmen News Provided By AGM MOBILE LIMITED September 23, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology



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