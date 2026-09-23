Kaijo To Showcase Advanced Megasonic, Water Resonance, And Single Wafer Cleaning Technologies At Semicon West 2026

Kaijo Shibuya America Exhibits at Semicon West 2026, Booth #1948, Featuring Advanced Megasonics, Water Resonance, and Single Wafer Cleaning

- Michael Danese, President of Kaijo Shibuya America Inc.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kaijo Shibuya America Inc., a global leader in ultrasonic and megasonic cleaning technology, will exhibit at Semicon West 2026 in San Francisco on Oct 13-15, 2026, in the South Hall, Moscone Center, booth #1948.

Semicon West brings semiconductor manufacturers, equipment suppliers, and process engineers together to look at what's changing across the semi processing supply chain. At Booth #1948, Kaijo will showcase advanced megasonics, the Water Resonance System, and single-wafer cleaning technologies developed for wafer and substrate cleaning where particle removal and repeatability matter most.

Kaijo builds its systems for semiconductor manufacturing, electronics, automotive, aerospace, and medical device production. Each system is sized and tuned to the substrate, the contaminant, and the throughput a customer needs, with attention to chemical use and energy draw.

Flagship Technologies on Display:

.Advanced Megasonics – Kaijo's Quava megasonic generators are part of its family of megasonic cleaning systems that deliver high-power, precision particle removal from delicate substrates with frequency, waveform, and power settings matched to the application.

.Water Resonance System (WRS) – Kaijo's ultrasonic industrial cleaning equipment that provides uniform cavitation for true three-dimensional cleaning even in large tank volumes. The WRS increases cavitation energy by up to 500%.

.Single Wafer Cleaning – The Quava Spot Shower line, Quava Mega Puck Flow, Mega Tube, and Mega Wedge are single wafer, close-proximity megasonic cleaning systems for silicon wafer and mask processing, built to hold consistent cleaning results piece-to-piece.

Michael Danese, President of Kaijo Shibuya America Inc., said:

“Our megasonic cleaners feature unique operation modes to handle delicate substrate cleaning, our Water Resonance System maintains uniform cavitation even across large tanks, and the single wafer product set holds cleaning results steady wafer after wafer. Visit us in the South Hall at booth #1948 to see our cleaning technologies.”

Applications Across Industries:

.Semiconductor & Electronics – Silicon wafer cleaning, mask cleaning, PCB assembly contamination removal, HDD media processing, and flat-panel glass cleaning.

.Automotive & Aerospace – Removal of grease, carbon deposits, and residues from critical components.

.Medical & Pharmaceutical – Sterile cleaning of surgical instruments and lab equipment.

.General Manufacturing – Cleaning of molds, machined parts, and sensitive industrial components.

For more information about Kaijo's ultrasonic and megasonic cleaning systems, visit .

About Kaijo

Kaijo is an ultrasonic cleaner manufacturer with decades of experience serving customers worldwide, delivering advanced industrial ultrasonic cleaners that clean manufactured machine parts, ceramics, circuit boards, semiconductor wafers, medical tools, hard disk drive media, and optical components such as LCD screens and solar panels.

Kaijo Shibuya America Inc., based in Santa Clara, California, represents Kaijo in North America. The company works directly with process engineers, manufacturing engineers, and facilities managers to match generator frequency, power level, and system design to each customer's application.

Media Contact:

Michael Danese

President, Kaijo Shibuya America Inc.

Tel: +1 408-675-5575

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Michael Danese

Kaijo Shibuya America Inc.

+ +1 408-675-5575

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Kaijo to Showcase Advanced Megasonic, Water Resonance, and Single Wafer Cleaning Technologies at Semicon West 2026 News Provided By WSI September 23, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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