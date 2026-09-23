Zooploop LLC Secures Vendor Partnership With Success Academy To Prevent Loss Of Students' Styluses

Student using a stylus secured to their tablet by a ZoopLoop Silicone Tether.

ZoopLoop's simple yet effective silicone tether attachment will prevent Success Academy students and educators from losing their valued Apple Pencils.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZoopLoop, LLC, the manufacturer of innovative stylus tethering solutions for educational technology, is pleased to announce a new vendor partnership with New York City based Success Academy Charter Schools. This collaboration will provide schools throughout the district with durable stylus tethers designed to protect technology investments, reduce replacement costs, and improve the day-to-day classroom experience.As classrooms continue to embrace digital learning, protecting essential accessories such as styluses has become increasingly important. ZoopLoop's stylus tether solutions securely attach styluses to the protective cases of tablets, helping students and educators keep devices ready for instruction while minimizing lost or damaged accessories."This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting student learning through practical, reliable solutions," said Carolita Blythe, Co-founder, ZoopLoop, LLC. "We're honored to become an approved vendor for Success Academy Charter Schools and look forward to helping educators maximize the value of their classroom technology.”The partnership aligns with the district's efforts to improve operational efficiency by reducing replacement expenses associated with lost styluses and ensuring students have uninterrupted access to digital learning tools.ZoopLoop, LLC has earned a reputation for designing durable, easy-to-install tethering solutions that meet the unique needs of K–12 schools, libraries, testing environments, and other organizations that rely on stylus-enabled devices.For more information about ZoopLoop, LLC and its stylus tether solutions, visit .About ZoopLoop, LLC:ZoopLoop, LLC designs and manufactures high-quality stylus tether solutions that help schools, businesses, and organizations protect their technology investments. Focused on durability, ease of use, and compatibility with leading tablet platforms, the company provides practical accessories that keep styluses secure, accessible, and ready for use in classrooms and professional environments.

Carolita Blythe

ZoopLoop, LLC

+1 310-422-2035

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ZoopLoop: Keeping A Strong Hold On Your Stylus

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ZoopLoop LLC Secures Vendor Partnership with Success Academy to Prevent Loss of Students' Styluses News Provided By ZoopLoop, LLC September 23, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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