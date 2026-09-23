Amanda Swinney Law Reviews Missouri's New Automatic Expungement Law For Certain Drug Records

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Missouri's new law creates a future automatic process for certain qualifying drug-possession and paraphernalia convictions.

- Amanda Swinney, Attorney at LawKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amanda Swinney Law today outlined Missouri's new automatic-expungement statute for certain drug-possession and drug-paraphernalia convictions. The law establishes a process for qualifying electronic records to be screened automatically, while providing that the process must be operational when technically feasible for the Office of State Courts Administrator and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's central repository, and no later than January 1, 2027.Missouri Revised Statutes Section 610.141 creates automatic expungement for a defined set of qualifying convictions. The listed categories include possession of a controlled substance under former Section 195.202, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia under former Section 195.233, possession or control of a controlled substance under Section 579.015, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia under Section 579.074."The new law creates an important automatic process, but it does not make every Missouri conviction eligible for automatic expungement," said Amanda Swinney, Attorney at Law. "The offense, waiting period, later record, pending matters and whether an electronic record exists can all affect the analysis."To qualify under the new section, a conviction must satisfy several statutory conditions. Among them, the conviction must be final, the case must contain only the eligible conviction or other qualifying convictions, and at least one year must have passed since final disposition for a misdemeanor or three years for a felony. The statute also addresses later misdemeanor or felony convictions during the applicable waiting period, outstanding arrests or pending charges, and combined lifetime limits on the number of misdemeanor and felony expungements.The automatic process applies retroactively where an electronic record exists, regardless of when the arrest, charge, trial or conviction occurred. Once the system is operational, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's central repository is directed to screen criminal-history information on a rolling basis at least once per week and communicate eligible designations to the Office of State Courts Administrator.An expungement under the section closes the eligible record and provides the restoration of rights described in the statute. The law does not require destruction of every record, and some authorized agencies may retain access to closed information for purposes permitted by Missouri law."Automatic does not necessarily mean immediate," Swinney said. "The statute includes a technical implementation period, and people who believe a qualifying record was missed may need to evaluate the petition process identified by Missouri law."Section 610.141 preserves the ability to seek petition-based expungement under other Missouri laws and identifies a petition under Section 610.140 as the remedy for failure to receive an automatic expungement under the new section. The statute also authorizes the Highway Patrol, upon request, to provide consumer-reporting agencies with information sufficient to identify and delete records associated with automatic expungements.This release provides general educational information and is not legal advice. Expungement eligibility and disclosure requirements depend on the governing law and the facts and records in a particular matter.About Amanda Swinney LawAmanda Swinney Law is a Kansas City, Missouri law firm representing individuals in traffic, DWI and criminal-defense matters in Kansas City, Missouri, and surrounding Missouri communities. Amanda Swinney is licensed to practice law in Missouri and does not practice in Kansas. Additional general information is available at .

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Amanda Swinney Law Reviews Missouri's New Automatic Expungement Law for Certain Drug Records News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs September 23, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law



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