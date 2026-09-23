Rev. Horace L. Sheffield, III, Announces Support For GM And Bedrock Proposal To Reimagine Detroit's Renaissance Center

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Reimagining Detroit's Skyline and Future

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As someone who plans to begin limiting my civic engagement, I wanted to make one final contribution to an important conversation about the future of Detroit before I do.

I am writing to express my support for the proposal by General Motors and Bedrock to redesign, re-envision, and reimagine Detroit's Renaissance Center.

I begin my support by remembering what the Renaissance Center represented to me when it was built by Henry Ford II. It symbolized both the good and the bad-a fresh start, but also a new form of isolation rather than segregation.

Today, however, we have an opportunity to change what the Renaissance Center represents. Unlike many things in our history whose meaning we cannot change, we can use our public support to ensure that the RenCen is forever viewed in the context of helping catapult this city into a sustainable Detroit Renaissance.

Here are the major reasons I support the GM-Bedrock proposal and encourage our city government to approve their request:

1. We cannot allow the RenCen-the postcard image of Detroit-to become a ruin like the Packard Plant.

The Renaissance Center has to change in order to survive. But change can be for the better. Preserving Detroit's iconic skyline while giving the property a new purpose is an opportunity we should embrace.

2. The Renaissance Center was built as a confusing fortress, and we all know it.

Bedrock's plan maintains the essence of the skyline while addressing mistakes of the past. The proposal would open the complex up and transform it into a place that is inviting, accessible, and inclusive-including through new affordable housing.

3. The proposal would transform 35 acres of empty surface parking lots into a family-friendly entertainment district.

Detroit deserves the kind of experiences and attractions found in other major cities, including Chicago's Navy Pier. We should create more opportunities for families, residents, and visitors to enjoy our riverfront and experience the best that Detroit has to offer.

4. Regarding the proposed incentives, the facts matter.

This development is not being undertaken as a profit-making venture, according to the City's analysis. Under the proposed structure, the City is projected to receive approximately $300 million in new tax revenue.

5. Consider what this means for Detroit.

A nonprofit development structure involving Bedrock and GM, combined with an estimated $300 million in new tax revenue for the City, represents a significant opportunity to transform one of Detroit's most recognizable landmarks.

We should celebrate this opportunity and do everything we can to make sure this next chapter of the Renaissance Center happens.

Detroit has an opportunity not simply to preserve the RenCen, but to redefine what it represents for generations to come.

Rev. Horace L. Sheffield, III

Pastor, New Destiny Church

3rd Generation Detroiter

Cryss Walker

Favorite Reporter Productions

+1 313-466-4397

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Rev. Horace L. Sheffield, III, Announces Support for GM and Bedrock Proposal to Reimagine Detroit's Renaissance Center News Provided By The DABO September 23, 2026, 15:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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