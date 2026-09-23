Overland Recovery Details What Sets Its West Los Angeles Outpatient Care Apart

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West LA Center Runs Separate PHP and IOP Tracks for Mental Health, Eating Disorders, and Addiction, With No Addiction Diagnosis Required

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Overland Recovery, an outpatient treatment center in West Los Angeles, runs separate Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient tracks for mental health conditions, eating disorders, and substance use disorders. Clients from one track are never placed in another's group programming, and no addiction diagnosis is required to enroll in its mental health programs. The center serves West Los Angeles, Culver City, and Santa Monica, with virtual and hybrid options available statewide.Program separation is uncommon in outpatient behavioral health. Most centers run a single curriculum that combines mental health and substance use clients regardless of diagnosis, and clients with eating disorders are often referred elsewhere because no track exists for them. Someone seeking care for depression, anxiety, or trauma can end up in daily programming built around addiction recovery. Overland Recovery runs each population as its own track, with eating disorder treatment that includes structured meal support alongside therapy and psychiatric care.Each track runs at two levels of care. The Partial Hospitalization Program provides about six hours of care per day, and the Intensive Outpatient Program about three, three to five days a week, with morning, afternoon, and evening tracks to fit work and school. Treatment draws on CBT, DBT, ACT, and EMDR, paired with somatic and wellness practices including acupuncture, yoga, sound baths, breathwork, and boxing. The center also assists with medical leave and disability paperwork.Care runs at a 2:1 client-to-staff ratio under the center's Chief Clinical Officer (PhD), Medical Director (MD), and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, who are involved in daily care rather than oversight alone. Every client is assigned a therapist, case manager, recovery mentor, and psychiatric team. Treatment plans are written within three days and updated weekly; clients see a psychiatrist in the first week, and the same team stays with them from PHP through IOP to weekly therapy, with case management for housing, work, and school and continued support from an Alumni Coordinator.Overland Recovery is in-network with most major insurance plans, including Aetna, Beacon Health Options, Blue Cross of California, Blue Shield of California, Carelon, Cigna, ComPsych, Curative, Kaiser Permanente, Magellan Healthcare, Motion Picture Industry Health Plan (MPI), Optum, SAG-AFTRA, Tricare, TriWest, UMR, and UnitedHealthcare. The center offers a free same-day benefit check, CareCredit financing, and admission within 24 hours.About Overland RecoveryOverland Recovery is an outpatient mental health, eating disorder, and addiction treatment center at 3415 Overland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034, serving West Los Angeles, Culver City, and Santa Monica. It offers PHP, IOP, and alumni programming for adults managing mental health conditions, eating disorders, addiction, and co-occurring disorders, in person and virtually throughout California.

Andrew Broz

Overland IOP

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Overland Recovery Details What Sets Its West Los Angeles Outpatient Care Apart News Provided By MGMT Digital September 23, 2026, 15:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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