Texas Is Running Out Of Time To Secure Its Water Future

Eva Arnaiz Garcia, VP Business Development Director at Aqualia US

MDS Aqualia at TX Desal 2026

MDS Aqualia

Corpus Christi Brackish Desalination Plant

TX Desal 2026

MDS-Aqualia Brings the Urgent Water-Security Conversation to Texas Desal 2026 Annual Conference

- Eva Arnaiz Garcia, VP Business Development at Aqualia USAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Texas communities are facing a growing challenge: how to secure reliable water supplies as drought, population growth, economic development, and increasing demand put pressure on traditional sources.That question will take center stage at the Texas Desal 2026 Annual Conference, September 22–24 at the Sonesta Bee Cave in Austin, where MDS-Aqualia is joining water professionals, utilities, municipalities, engineers, technology providers, and industry leaders to examine the future of desalination and long-term water supply planning.On Thursday, September 24, Eva Arnaiz Garcia, VP Business Development at Aqualia US, will moderate“Rethinking Our Approach to Desalination Projects,” from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. The session will bring together industry experts Mark Donovan, Steven Walden, and Vasu Veerapaneni to discuss how communities can plan and deliver desalination projects as they work to develop more reliable and resilient water supplies.MOVING FROM WATER CHALLENGES TO LONG-TERM PLANNINGAs Texas continues to face changing water demands and increasing pressure on traditional water sources, communities are being challenged to think beyond short-term responses and build greater flexibility into their long-term water strategies.“Texas communities are being asked to plan for a future in which water demand continues to evolve while traditional sources face increasing pressure,” said Eva Arnaiz Garcia, VP Business Development, FCC Aqualia USA Corp.“The question is not simply where the next water supply will come from, but how communities can build greater flexibility and resilience into their long-term water strategies.”The discussion reflects a broader industry shift toward diversified water portfolios that can incorporate solutions such as desalination, water reuse, infrastructure modernization, and other approaches to strengthen long-term water security.A GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE WITH TEXAS EXPERIENCEMDS-Aqualia combines Aqualia's international water expertise with MDS's experience serving Texas communities and utilities, bringing global water knowledge together with local operational experience.Its participation at Texas Desal 2026 reflects its work and continued focus on water security, resilience, desalination, water reuse, infrastructure modernization, and long-term water planning.For Texas communities, the challenge is increasingly about making decisions before water constraints become an emergency. It's time to make decisions.MEDIA OPPORTUNITYWHAT: Texas Desal 2026 Annual ConferenceWHEN: September 22–24, 2026WHERE: Sonesta Bee Cave, Austin, TexasSESSION: Rethinking Our Approach to Desalination ProjectsDATE/TIME: Thursday, September 24 | 2:15–3:15 p.m.MODERATOR: Eva Arnaiz Garcia, VP Business Development, Aqualia USMedia are invited to connect with MDS-Aqualia representatives during Texas Desal 2026 to discuss the session, the evolving role of desalination and the water-supply challenges facing Texas communities.Additional details and real-world examples will be shared following the conference.ABOUT MDS-AQUALIAMDS-Aqualia combines Aqualia's international water expertise with MDS's Texas experience to provide water and wastewater solutions for communities and utilities across the state.The organization works in water security, resilience, water reuse, desalination, infrastructure modernization and utility operations.MEDIA CONTACTAndrea Gomez | 832-858-5850Erika Abboud | 832-216-0122...

Andrea Gomez

Andrea Gomez Communication LLC

+1 832-858-5850

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Texas Is Running Out of Time to Secure Its Water Future News Provided By Andrea Gomez Communication LLC September 23, 2026, 15:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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