Santa Clarita Behavioral Health Runs Three Outpatient Programs Where Most Centers Run One

Santa Clarita Behavioral Health Logo

Joint Commission-Accredited Valencia Facility Gives Mental Health, Eating Disorder & Substance Use Clients Their Own PHP & IOP Groups, No SUD Diagnosis Required

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A client who comes to Santa Clarita Behavioral Health for depression will not spend the day in a group organized around addiction recovery. The Joint Commission-accredited outpatient center in Valencia divides its Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient programming across three populations, mental health, eating disorders, and substance use. Admission to the mental health programs carries no requirement of a substance use diagnosis. For families across the Santa Clarita Valley, it puts that tier of care within reach without a drive into Los Angeles.Few outpatient providers work this way. The common model is a single curriculum delivered to everyone on the schedule, whatever brought each person through the door, and eating disorder clients are frequently referred elsewhere because no track exists to receive them. Santa Clarita Behavioral Health was built to close that gap locally, with founders whose own histories with behavioral health challenges shape how the clinical model works. Its eating disorder treatment program surrounds therapy and psychiatric care with therapeutic meals, nutritional counseling, and dietitian support.Both levels of care are available within every track. The Partial Hospitalization Program meets six hours a day; the Intensive Outpatient Program runs three hours a day, three to five days each week, in either a morning or a midday block. Clinicians pull from CBT, DBT, ACT, and EMDR, then layer in acupuncture, yoga, sound baths, breathwork, and boxing. Clients attend at the Valencia office, connect by video from anywhere in California, or move between the two, and staff handles the medical leave and disability paperwork that often comes with stepping away from work.Staffing holds at two clients per team member. The Chief Clinical Officer (PhD), Medical Director (MD), and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner sit in on care daily rather than supervising from a distance, and everyone admitted is matched with a therapist, case manager, recovery mentor, and psychiatric team. A treatment plan is written within 72 hours and revised each week, with a psychiatry visit in the opening week. The same clinicians follow a client from PHP into IOP and on into weekly therapy, coordinate housing, employment, school, and benefits along the way, and keep checking in once that client becomes an alum. More than 1,500 people have come through the center.Most major carriers are in network, among them Aetna, Anthem, Beacon Health Options, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Shield of California, Carelon Behavioral Health, Cigna, ComPsych, Curative, Health Net, Kaiser Permanente, Magellan Health, Managed Health Network (MHN), Motion Picture Industry Health Plan (MPI), Optum, SAG-AFTRA Health Plan, Sharp Health Plan, Sutter Health, Tricare, Tricare Reserve Select, TriWest, UMR, and UnitedHealthcare. A benefits check costs nothing and can be completed the same day, and admission can follow within 24 hours.About Santa Clarita Behavioral HealthSanta Clarita Behavioral Health operates a Joint Commission-accredited outpatient behavioral health center at 23838 Valencia Blvd, Suite 200, Valencia, CA 91355, where on-site parking is free. Adults are treated for mental health conditions, eating disorders, addiction, and co-occurring disorders through PHP, IOP, and alumni programming, delivered in person and by telehealth across California.

Andrew Broz

Santa Clarita Behavioral Health

+1 310-916-6268

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Santa Clarita Behavioral Health Runs Three Outpatient Programs Where Most Centers Run One News Provided By MGMT Digital September 23, 2026, 15:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.