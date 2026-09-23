Mississippi Legislators Release New Book On Healing The Nation

Two MInds, One Rhythm: A Story for a Fractured Nation

Former Mississippi legislators Edward and Barbara Blackmon offer a hard-won blueprint for healing America's divide. New book released October 6, 2026

- U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, Former chairman of the Jan, 6 CommitteeHATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blackmon & Blackmon, PLLC Law Firm - Canton, -twomindsonerhythmContact: Michael Marks - (601) 520-2666 -...Two Minds, One Rhythm: A Story for a Fractured NationFormer Mississippi legislators Edward and Barbara Blackmon offer a hard-won blueprint for healing America's divide-before it is too lateThe day after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, a New York Times reporter called nationally recognized trial attorney and former Mississippi legislator Edward Blackmon Jr. with one question: What should the rest of America expect?This book is his answer-and his wife's.On Oct. 6, 2026, Edward Blackmon Jr. and former Mississippi State Sen. Barbara Blackmon release Two Minds, One Rhythm: A Story for a Fractured Nation, published by Elite Online Publishing. Subtitled Healing America's Divide Through the Redemptive Power of Shared Purpose, the memoir is a family chronicle and a national warning: the machinery now tightening around the country is not new. It has been Mississippi's daily reality for generations.“Based on my experience here in Mississippi,” Edward Blackmon told the reporter,“I'd say to the rest of the country, welcome to Mississippi. We've lived through enough here to recognize exactly what we're seeing now. Our history is meeting the future.”Growing up in Mississippi gave the Blackmons-and the generations before them-a vantage point the rest of the nation is only now beginning to feel. What Americans are living through today is not a new reality being improvised in real time. It is the same ancient machinery that has always been here. They have spent their lives inside a system designed to contain them: segregated schools and courthouses, voting maps drawn to dilute Black power, courtrooms that treated justice as a privilege.Locked in a Canton jail as a teenager during the civil rights struggle, Edward Blackmon decided then to make the law a shield rather than a weapon. He served more than four decades in the Mississippi House of Representatives and helped redraw the state's maps so Black representation more than doubled. The National Law Journal twice named him one of the nation's top 10 litigators. Barbara Blackmon earned a degree from Jackson State University at 19, an MBA from the University of Alabama, a law degree from the University of Mississippi and an LL.M. in taxation from New York University. She became the first Black woman to represent Madison, Yazoo, and Holmes counties in the Mississippi Senate, later won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, and, with her husband, built a statewide practice from Canton. Together they have practiced law since 1989.The Blackmons do not write as spectators. When they watch what is unfolding across the country, they recognize a familiar darkness. What others now encounter with fear has been their daily reality since birth. This book does not stop at diagnosis. It offers a path-work, faith, education and shared purpose-because the fractures can still be closed, but not if the nation waits until the rest of the world has finished watching it come apart.“Two Minds, One Rhythm is essential reading to see the obstacles, the hate, the hurt, the discrimination Edward and Barbara Blackmon faced. But it is also essential in showing the power of work and faith to overcome these barriers and the optimism to continue to believe that the places we are fractured can be fixed and that America is worth the fight.”- Ray Mabus, former secretary of the Navy, former governor of Mississippi and former U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia“This is a must-read for the nation. It all begins in Mississippi.”- U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District and former chairman of the Jan. 6 committee“The Blackmons are Mississippi's true power couple in politics and the practice of law. They tell it as it was and as it is. Unless we know our history, we cannot effectively shape our future.”- Eddie J. Briggs, former lieutenant governor of MississippiPublication: Two Minds, One Rhythm: A Story for a Fractured Nation by Edward Blackmon Jr. and Barbara Blackmon. Elite Online Publishing. On sale Oct. 6, 2026, at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, IngramSpark and major retailers in hardcover,

Michael Marks

Stage, Style & Study, LLC

+1 601-520-2666

...

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Mississippi Legislators Release New Book on Healing the Nation News Provided By Stage, Style & Study, LLC September 23, 2026, 15:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: U.S. Politics



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