Benny Blanco Wants To Normalise This One Thing In Relationships

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 23 (IANS) Music producer Benny Blanco, who is married to singer-songwriter Selena Gomez, seems to be too comfortable, and borderline inconsiderate in his relationship.

The music producer has shared that he wants to "normalise" farting in a relationship. The 38-year-old producer has said that people shouldn't feel the need to rush to the bathroom to hide their bodily emissions from a partner.

He said that the partners should remove the boundary very early during the dating phase. Benny recently appeared on SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma, and said that“farting in relationships should be completely normalised'.

He said,“Like, early on, I want to say, 'Hey, we ate a crazy meal. It was delicious and you don't have to run to the bathroom'. We're farting. It's such a natural thing. Just let it happen”.

However, Benny insisted the rule only works if both partners agree because a“one-man fart show” is too much.

He further mentioned,“Mine are like cartoons. If Bugs Bunny were to fart, that's what mine would be”.

Benny recently declared his wife to be the "best person in the world". The couple married in September last year, with Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, Martin Short and Steve Martin among the guests.

Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco married on September 27, 2025, in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. The couple became engaged in December 2024 after publicly confirming their relationship in December 2023.

Their wedding was held at Sea Crest Nursery, with about 170 family members and friends attending. The couple had collaborated professionally before dating, including on 'I Can't Get Enough' in 2019. Their joint album, 'I Said I Love You First', was released in March 2025.