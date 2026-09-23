PM Svanidhi Scheme Transforms Lives Of Street Vendors And Small Traders Beneficiaries Thank Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, launched in June 2020 as a first-of-its-kind micro-credit initiative for empowering street vendors, has brought notable change in the lives of small traders and street vendors, with beneficiaries from across the country - from J&K to Haryana to Madhya Pradesh, thanking the Central government for the benefits.

A couple of street vendors from Tral in J&K's Pulwama district told IANS that the financial assistance proved immensely beneficial for them and their small businesses.

A vendor stated that the assistance greatly helped them in sustaining their livelihood and also urged the Kashmir youth to avail themselves of the loan facility provided by the government to either start or strengthen their own small businesses.

In Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, the PM SVANidhi scheme is transforming the fortunes of small traders. Pushcart operators and small shopkeepers, who previously struggled with a shortage of funds, are now obtaining loans without any hassle. The scheme has become a strong vehicle for self-reliance, particularly for women.

Neemuch CMO (Chief Municipal Officer) Durga Bamaniya told newsmen, "The PM SVANidhi scheme was implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower street vendors and small retail traders financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that women vendors benefited significantly from the scheme.

A beneficiary named Priyanka Jain said, "I live in Neemuch. I received a loan of Rs 10,000 from the municipality. With that loan, I procured raw materials for incense sticks and started a new business. It has been very beneficial for me. As a woman, I would like to say that what the Prime Minister is doing for women is excellent; he has empowered women from middle-class and impoverished backgrounds."

Another beneficiary, Rekha Prajapati, shared, "I received a loan of Rs 10,000 under the PM SVANidhi scheme. We manufacture and sell earthenware. This scheme has greatly benefited me and many other women like me. We used to stay at home, but now we have the opportunity to step out and work."

Beneficiary Gopal Krishna Chhabra said, "I repaid the Rs 10,000 loan on time. Earlier, I was operating on a small scale, but receiving the loan has been beneficial; I have expanded my market reach. I deal in whole spices, selling packets ranging from 10 grams to 100 grams."

In Haryana's Panipat, the PM SVANidhi has given small businesses a chance to stand on their own feet.

The story of Govind, a vegetable vendor, serves as a prime example.

Govind, who used to work as a labourer before the lockdown, started selling vegetables afterwards. Under the scheme, he received loans of Rs 10,000, then Rs 20,000, and subsequently Rs 50,000. He shared that he operates his cart daily from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. After covering all expenses, he manages to save between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 a month. He uses these savings to pay the loan instalment of Rs 3,100 and cover his family's living expenses. His family consists of eight members, including two children, two daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

Govind further shared that in recognition of his work, he was invited to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister on Republic Day.

Similarly, Sunita established a livelihood through the scheme. She initially started a tea cart, but it did not succeed. She then took another loan to set up a chowmein cart. She availed loans of Rs 10,000, then Rs 20,000, and finally Rs 50,000 in 2024, and she has been repaying all instalments on time.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, Sunita noted that she used to do odd jobs previously and the cart now covers the household expenses as well as her children's needs.

–IANS

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