SP 'Goons' Vitiated UP's Atmosphere Before 2017, Harassed Daughters: CM Adityanath

MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Sept 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government in the state, alleging that before 2017 the "goons" associated with the SP had "vitiated" the atmosphere by "harassing and forcefully abducting" daughters.

The Chief Minister made the allegations during the inauguration of a government women's shelter in Gorakhpur. Equipped with all necessary amenities and boasting a capacity of 100 women, the building was constructed at Rs. 8 crore 5 lakh 42 thousand.

Addressing a gathering, CM Adityanath said: "Parents used to worry about their daughters' education and safety (before 2017). Goons associated with the then-government had vitiated the atmosphere. In many districts, daughters' education was in jeopardy. SP-linked miscreants used to harass and forcibly abduct them."

The Chief Minister further remarked that the entire state was gripped by an atmosphere of "hooliganism, land grabbing, and anarchy, whereas today, Uttar Pradesh is free from curfews, riots, fear, hooliganism, and illegal encroachments".

"Tangible results have emerged because society and the government have worked in unison since 2017," he asserted.

The Chief Minister stated that any daughter forced to leave home or any woman who is a victim of domestic violence would no longer have to face the indignity of wandering from pillar to post.

The 100-bed government women's shelter home in Gorakhpur will serve as a source of strength and support for such women, the UP CM said.

"The government is continuously working to realize the vision of a 'Developed India' by ensuring respect and safety for women, who constitute half the population and by guiding them toward self-reliance," he emphasised.

Affirming that the government stands by a daughter at every stage-from birth through her education, marriage, and safety to her self-reliance- he mentioned: "Under the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana,' financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 is provided for a daughter from birth up to her graduation, while a provision of Rs. 1 lakh has been made under the 'Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana' (Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme)."

Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh CM attacked the opposition, specifically the Samajwadi Party, regarding employment opportunities in the state.

"You keep counting, and we will keep distributing jobs. You will grow tired of counting, but we will not tire of providing jobs to the youth of UP," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that over 9.5 lakh youths have been given government jobs so far under 'Mission Rozgar' (Mission Employment).

"New employment opportunities are emerging across various sectors. More than 30 million (3 crore) people have found employment through 9.6 million (96 lakh) MSME units in the state, with a significant number of these units being run by women. With over 24,000 startups, the youth of Uttar Pradesh are transforming from job seekers into job creators," he said.

CM Adityanath noted that women are scripting new stories of self-reliance as 'Lakhpati Didis,' 'Drone Didis,' and 'Banking Correspondent Sakhis.'

The UP CM stated that whether it is a woman who is a victim of domestic violence, or a daughter, sister, or elderly woman separated from her family for any reason, "this shelter home will serve as their support system".

The Chief Minister further said the Women's Welfare Department would ensure the shelter home operates efficiently.