BJP Appoints Sanjay Bhatia As Rajasthan In-Charge, Kavita Patidar, Kuljeet Chahal Named Co-In-Charges

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Sanjay Bhatia as its new in-charge for Rajasthan, with Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar and Delhi BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal named as Co-in-charges.

The appointments are part of a wider organisational reshuffle covering 28 states and eight Union Territories.

The new assignments were announced by BJP President Nitin Nabin and take effect immediately.

Bhatia will now oversee the party's organisational affairs in Rajasthan, while Patidar and Chahal will assist him as Co-in-charges.

The appointments come as the BJP prepares for the next phase of political activity in Rajasthan, including the state's Panchayati Raj elections.

The BJP has also been undertaking organisational preparations at the grassroots level ahead of the upcoming polls.

Bhatia, a senior BJP leader, has been given responsibility for Rajasthan as part of the latest national organisational reshuffle. His appointment places him at the centre of the BJP's organisational coordination in the state, where the party is currently in government under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Bhatia will be responsible for coordinating with the State BJP leadership and monitoring organisational activities across Rajasthan.

The BJP has appointed two Co-in-charges to assist Bhatia in managing the party's organisational affairs in Rajasthan.

Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar has been appointed one of the two Co-in-charges. She hails from Madhya Pradesh and is a member of the BJP's national-level political organisation.

Patidar will work alongside Bhatia as part of the new Rajasthan organisational team.

Kuljeet Chahal, a Delhi BJP leader and member of the New Delhi Municipal Council, has been appointed the second Co-in-charge for Rajasthan.

Chahal has been associated with the BJP's youth organisation and has held organisational responsibilities in Delhi.

The Rajasthan appointments are part of a larger BJP organisational exercise covering 36 states and Union Territories.

The BJP has appointed new in-charges and Co-in-charges in several states.

Among the other major changes, Baijayant Jay Panda has been appointed Maharashtra In-charge, Vinod Tawde has been given charge of Uttar Pradesh, Smriti Irani has been assigned Chhattisgarh and Haryana, and Ram Madhav has been given responsibility for Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.

For Rajasthan, the new organisational team is In-charge: Sanjay Bhatia, co-in-charge: Kavita Patidar and co-in-charge: Kuljeet Chahal.

The new appointments assume significance as the BJP continues to strengthen its organisational machinery in Rajasthan ahead of the next round of elections and grassroots-level political activity.