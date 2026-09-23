Durban's Super Giants Launch New Look For Next Season

MENAFN - IANS) Durban (South Africa), Sep 23 (IANS) SA20 franchise Durban's Super Giants (DSG) on Wednesday unveiled a new logo and a bold new identity, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the next edition of South Africa's domestic T20 franchise league.

The evolution brings Durban's Super Giants closer to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred, creating a stronger and more recognisable Super Giants identity across three of the world's leading cricket markets.

At the base of the new look is a redesigned DSG logo and a striking red, blue and gold colour palette. Together, they represent a franchise that is ambitious about its future and proud of the city it calls home.

Since its debut in the SA20, DSG has set out to build more than a competitive cricket team. It has sought to create a franchise that Durban can call its own, one that reflects the city's energy, diversity and passion for sport.

The new identity builds on that ambition. Red represents the energy and passion of the team and its supporters. Blue brings strength and confidence, while gold represents ambition and the pursuit of excellence.

The new look will be introduced across DSG's playing and training kits, Kingsmead, digital platforms, merchandise and fan experiences ahead of the new SA20 season.

While the franchises will share a common visual language, each will remain firmly rooted in its own city, culture and supporters. For DSG, that means building a global brand with an unmistakably Durban heart.

Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RPSG Group, said: "Durban is a city with extraordinary energy, warmth and sporting passion. We want Durban's Super Giants to reflect that spirit and to build something the city can truly be proud of.

"This new identity represents our ambition for DSG. We want to compete at the highest level, create memorable experiences for our supporters and build a franchise that becomes an enduring part of Durban."

Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, said: "We now have the Super Giants represented in three great cricketing cities across three countries. There is a real opportunity to build a strong global sporting brand while ensuring that each team remains deeply connected to its home.

"For DSG, that balance is important. Our identity may be new and our ambition global, but our heart will always be Durban."

Durban's Super Giants have established itself as a major presence in the SA20, reaching the final in Season 2 and building a passionate following at its home, Kingsmead.