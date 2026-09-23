Chinese Ambassador Highlights Visa-Free Regime's Impact On Ties With Azerbaijan
According to the ambassador, there is a high level of interest in the Chinese language and culture among Azerbaijan's youth.
She noted that the development of humanitarian and cultural ties is an important part of expanding bilateral cooperation between China and Azerbaijan.
As part of the event, students from the Confucius Institute in Azerbaijan presented a program dedicated to Chinese culture to the guests.
Lu Mei also emphasized that China and Azerbaijan continue to strengthen people-to-people ties, alongside expanding economic, transportation, and investment cooperation.
“The China-Azerbaijan comprehensive strategic partnership has a bright future and great potential,” the ambassador said.
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