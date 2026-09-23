PAC Machinery & MSD Sales Partner To Showcase Integrated Robotic Kitting And Automatic Bagging Solution At PACK EXPO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEREA, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery announces it will once again partner with MSD Sales to demonstrate an integrated automation solution combining robotic kitting with high-speed automatic bagging. The system will feature the KitAmaticTM All-in-One-Kit Packaging System integrated with PAC Machinery's RollbagR1275 Automatic Bagge, providing an automated solution for kitting, assembly, inspection, and packaging of small parts.

The integrated solution will be demonstrated at PACK EXPO International 2026, October 18–21 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, at the PAC Machinery booth S-2147.

“Partnering with MSD Sales allows us to demonstrate how integrated solutions can create smarter, more efficient packaging solutions for customers,” said Greg Berguig, President, PAC Machinery.

The integrated system combines intelligent robotics, flexible feeding, and automated bagging to help manufacturers improve productivity, reduce manual handling, and streamline the packaging of kits and small components.

The Automated Kitting & Bagging Solution Features:

Rollbag ® R1275 Automatic Bagger & Rollbag Brand Bags

The R1275 auto bagger is designed for high-speed production, operating at up to 60 bags per minute, with a compact tabletop footprint and the flexibility to integrate with robotics, counters, scales, and other automated feeding devices. It will be integrated with MSD's KitAmatic system, to package O ring and/or other parts into kits using PAC Machinery's Rollbag bags -white front/clear back pre-opened bags on a roll. The bags that will be used provide a professional presentation while allowing the packaged product to remain visible on one side.

KitAmaticTM All-in-One-Kit Packaging System

The KitAmatic system can feed nearly any part to any robot simultaneously, providing flexibility for changing production requirements. The system is designed for applications including kit building, part sorting, assembly, and inspection.

“Our goal is to make automation accessible and effective. Partnering with PAC Machinery allows us to combine precision robotics with proven packaging technology in one seamless production system,” said Mike Dahl, President, MSD Sales.

Together, the integrated system delivers accurate part identification, precise quantity control, simultaneous handling of multiple components, and automatic bagging-helping manufacturers automate labor-intensive kitting and packaging processes while improving consistency and throughput.

See the complete integrated solution running live at PACK EXPO International 2026, Booth S-2147.

Learn More:

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

PAC Machinery is a leading manufacturer of packaging equipment and materials with more than 60 years of experience. The company designs innovative bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing, validated packaging, flow wrapping and bags and packaging films that improve productivity and package quality. Its family of brands includes Packaging Aids®, Vertrod®, Clamco®, and Rollbag®, and more serving customers worldwide.

ABOUT MSD SALES

MSD Sales Inc. provides a broad range of industrial equipment such as CNC machines and robotic automation.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Winans, Director of Marketing | 1(800) 985-9570 x261 | ...

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