Fieldpoint Private Announces Successful Capital Raise



$34 million of new capital will accelerate balance sheet repositioning and expansion of our growth strategy This investment underscores Fieldpoint's commitment to a distinctive private client strategy focused on middle-market companies and high-net-worth families

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private today announced the successful completion of a $34 million equity capital raise, drawing strong interest from both institutional investors and existing shareholders. Strategic Value Bank Partners, LLC, served as the lead investor in the capital raise, with GCP Capital Partners and Patriot Financial Partners also participating.

“This capital raise reflects the confidence investors have in Fieldpoint's distinctive strategy and the considerable progress we have made over the past year,” said Rodney Whitwell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fieldpoint Private.“We are being very strategic and disciplined in how we deploy this capital. It allows us to accelerate work already underway, including repositioning and strengthening our balance sheet, funding organic growth in our core business, and building a distinctive, high-performing private commercial bank.”

A Year of Transformation

The capital raise follows a year of new leadership and disciplined transformation at Fieldpoint Private. The bank has sharpened its strategic focus to concentrate on serving middle-market companies, professional services firms, and their high-net-worth owners and senior managers throughout Connecticut and the New York metropolitan area utilizing a single point of contact, team-based model. Additionally, Fieldpoint Private exited non-core activities, including the sale of its trust company in August 2025, redeploying capital and resources into its core private commercial bank. Supporting the bank's strategy, Fieldpoint Private is also transforming its operating platform to create an efficient, effective and scalable operating system utilizing contemporary capabilities and practices in technology and AI.

Fieldpoint Private has significantly strengthened its executive leadership team. Following Whitwell's appointment as CEO in July 2025, the bank has added David Bagatelle as Chief Banking Officer, Carol Feeley as Chief Credit Officer, and Ian Cox as Chief Risk Officer to the leadership team.

These changes have contributed to substantial improvements in the bank's financial performance year over year. The bank has recently completed a $210 million repositioning of its balance sheet, replacing higher-cost wholesale funding with lower-cost, more stable core deposits and acquiring higher yielding, high-quality assets. With the additional capital, Fieldpoint Private will be well positioned to continue these improvements throughout 2027 and beyond.

“The discipline and focus this leadership team has brought to Fieldpoint Private gave us strong conviction to participate in this raise. We are excited about where the bank is headed,” said Michael Schiavone, Senior Analyst, Strategic Value Bank Partners, LLC.

“Fieldpoint Private has built real momentum over the past year, and the focus this team has shown in executing its strategy tells us a great deal about where the bank is headed. We're enthusiastic about being part of this raise,” said Boris Gutin, Managing Partner, GCP Capital Partners.

“We are very pleased with the substantial progress made by the new leadership team at Fieldpoint and see a tremendous opportunity in the strategy and operating discipline to help create long term value for shareholders,” said James Deutsch, Partner, Patriot Financial Partners.

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private is a private commercial bank directly serving clients in the New York metro area - the nation's largest and wealthiest geographic footprint - and nationally via the largest and fastest growing segment in wealth management, the independent advisory community. The bank combines exceptional service through a single point of client contact backed by a team of professionals, with a consultative, client-first approach to solution design, and expanded FDIC insurance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Fieldpoint Private's growth strategy, balance sheet initiatives, operating transformation efforts, capital deployment plans, and future financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors may include changes in economic, market, regulatory, credit, and interest rate conditions, the availability of growth opportunities, customer demand, and other factors affecting the banking industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Fieldpoint Private undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Offering Disclosure

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities described herein were offered and sold in a private placement conducted in accordance with Rule 506(b) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) and/or Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and similar exemptions under applicable U.S. state securities laws. The offering was not conducted through any form of general solicitation or general advertising. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered, sold or transferred absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.









® 2026 Fieldpoint Private. Banking Services: Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust. Member FDIC.



Media Contact:

Rodney Whitwell

Fieldpoint Private

212.365.7664

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